German playmaker Mesut Ozil assured the Arsenal fans of great things to come in the future after penning down a new fresh deal at the Emirates. The contract-rebel who was linked with a host of top clubs was finally tied down by Wenger on a deal which is set to earn him a staggering £350,000-a-week.

German playmaker Mesut Ozil announced his contract extension with Arsenal on Thursday after taking quite a bit of time in finalising his commitments with the club. But the ace midfielder who has been a remarkable presence in the Arsenal setup, contributing heavily in the club’s success since his arrival from Real Madrid in 2013 posted a heartfelt message for the fans to reveal the reason why he extended his stay in London. After penning down a fresh three-year extension under Wenger, Ozil reckoned he let his heart decide what was one of the most important decisions of his footballing career.

His new contract till 2021 will make Ozil one of the highest earning players in the English Premier League. He will now be on a £350,000-a-week contract which is equal to what Manchester United’s new marquee signing Alexis Sanchez will be pocketing at the club. Contract rebel Mesut Ozil was largely touted to not extend his contract with Arsenal as a host of top clubs like Manchester United and Barcelona were linked with the assist king, but he chose to play at the Emirates calling it his ‘home.’

“#YaGunnersYa …. ooh yaaa Proud to announce: I signed dat thing 3 more years with @Arsenal! It’s been one of the most important decisions of my footballing career and that’s why I had to think hard and talk with everyone who’s important to me… Good things take time! In the end, I let my heart decide. As I always said, I feel at home here and I’m highly motivated to achieve big things in the next few years. Once a Gunner, always a Gunner! #M1Ö #WeAreTheArsenal #London,” Ozil penned a post on Twitter to announce his contract extension and assure the fans of good things to come in the future.

Arsenal after losing a few important players would be happy to end the January transfer window on a positive note by acquiring the services of Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Manchester United and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund. Apart from Sanchez, Olivier Giroud to Chelsea and Theo Walcott to Everton were the other notable departures from the Gunners base.

Ozil since joining Arsenal in 2013 has gone on to score 27 times in 136 appearances for the club. The goals might be moderate in numbers but the amount of assist he has provided during his stay has is unmatchable and cements his status as one of the most creative players in the Premier League. He was the third most creative player in Europe in 2017.