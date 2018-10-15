#MeToo: The AoC chief Vinod Rai on Monday asked BCCI CEO Rahul Johri to skip ICC meeting in Singapore. The cricket board also refused Rahul Johri's request to give more time to explain the sexual harassment charges. Vinod Rai told media that BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary will represent the board in Singapore.

“Rahul had sought 14 days for a detailed explanation as he said that he is working with his legal team and since he was to attend ICC Meeting from October 16-19 in Singapore,” Rai said. Vinod Rao said that he clearly told Rahul that he cannot this issue simmer for 14 days as the BCCI office will be affected by it. Since he wants to sit with his lawyers now and he allowed him exemption from ICC Meeting.

