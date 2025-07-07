Mexico crushed an early dread to master Mauricio Pochettino’s United States and successfully defend their CONCACAF Gold Cup title with a 2- 1 palm in Houston, Texas on Sunday (July 06). The former Tottenham and Chelsea director watched his side snare an early fourth-nanosecond lead when Crystal Palace defender Chris Richards headed in Sebastian Berhalter’s free- kick. The ball cropped the underpart of the bar and hardly crossed the line to silence the largely pro-Mexico crowd.

However, the US lead was short-lived. In the 27th minute, Fulham striker Raul Jimenez fired home a powerful first-time finish into the roof of the net from just eight yards, after receiving a clever reverse pass from Marcel Ruiz. Jimenez paid tribute to his late former Wolves teammate Diogo Jota, who tragically died in a car crash earlier in the week, by displaying a “Diogo J 20” shirt during his goal celebration.

Edson Alvarez’s title Seals Mexico’s Tenth Title

Mexico took control in the second half, dominating possession and piling pressure on the US defense. Their continuity paid off in the 77th nanosecond when West Ham defender Edson Alvarez scored a diving title to seal the palm. Originally ruled out for offside, the decision was capsized by VAR, attesting Alvarez’s pivotal thing.

The stats stressed Mexico’s dominance, nearly 60 percent possession, a 12- 0 edge in corners, and 16 total shots (eight on target) compared to the USA’s six shots and just three on goal. US goalkeeper Matt Freese put in a gallant trouble with six saves, but Mexico’s pressure proved too important in the end.

Mauricio Pochettino’s Promising Run Ends in Final chain

Despite the loss, this Gold Cup crusade marks a positive turning point for the US. Mauricio Pochettino, who took charge of the public platoon in September 2024, led the side through a strong event run with triumphs over Trinidad and Tobago, Saudi Arabia, Haiti, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The final, still, stressed areas still demanding enhancement ahead of coming summer’s FIFA World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Mexico’s triumph marks their 10th Gold Cup title, cementing their status as the region’s most successful public platoon. The United States has won seven titles, while Canada is the only other nation to have won the event, back in 2000.

Both Mexico and the USA will now shift focus to forthcoming friendlies. The US will face South Korea and Japan in September, while Mexico will take on the same opponents in rear order. With World Cup qualification not needed for the hosts, these matches will be pivotal for erecting instigation on the road to 2026.

Also Read: Bradley Beal’s NBA Future in Limbo: 3 Teams Poised to Make a Move