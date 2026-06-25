Mexico vs Czechia FIFA World Cup 2026: Second-Half Blitz Seals 3-0 Victory as El Tri Eliminate Czechs

Co-hosts Mexico stamped their absolute authority on the FIFA World Cup 2026 by rolling to a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Czechia at a rocking Mexico City Stadium on June 24. The clinical second-half showcase meant El Tri completed a flawless group stage campaign with three straight wins for the first time in their tournament history, securing the pinnacle of Group A with 9 points. For Czechia, the heavy defeat signaled a bitter end to their tournament, confirming their elimination from the world stage.

A Tense, Cagey Opening Exchange

The opening 45 minutes provided an intense chess match as Czechia, desperate for a victory to save their campaign, pressed with a compact five-man defensive block. They limited central channels effectively and created the first notable opening when Denis Višinský flashed a dangerous cross wide of the target.

Mexico, heavily rotating their lineup but starting with captain Edson Álvarez orchestrating from deep, found initial progress difficult. It took 39 minutes for the tournament co-hosts to register their first shot on target when Matěj Kovář stood tall to deny a blistering effort from Jorge Sánchez. As the referee blew for half-time, a gridlocked 0-0 scoreline kept Czechia alive but left the roaring home crowd eager for inspiration.

The Second-Half Avalanche

Whatever tactical adjustments Mexico made at the break paid off instantaneously. In the 54th minute, Luis Romo fed a crisp pass to young left-back Mateo Chávez. The AZ Alkmaar prodigy embarked on a blistering, dynamic run down the left, skillfully slipping past Michal Sadílek before hitting a cool left-footed breakaway shot to record his first international goal.

With the Czech lines fractured in a desperate search for parity, Mexico struck again just seven minutes later. A driving run down the right side by Jorge Sánchez caught the opposing defense caught flat-footed. After an initial block by Kovář, Julián Quiñones pounced aggressively onto the rebound to bundle home the second and turn the stadium into a full-blown fiesta.

Ochoa’s Farewell and Fidalgo’s Icing

The defining moment of the final sequence occurred in the 77th minute when head coach Javier Aguirre brought on legendary 40-year-old goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa to a deafening standing ovation. Making his 154th international appearance in what is heavily anticipated to be his final match on home soil, Ochoa’s presence added deep emotion to the final stretch.

Deep into stoppage time, Ochoa launched a trademark long ball to transition play. The attack fractured into a broken play inside the box, allowing substitute midfielder Álvaro Fidalgo to expertly pick up the pieces and fire a stylish low finish into the bottom corner. Fidalgo’s maiden international strike put the finishing touches on a dominant, historic 3-0 masterclass that sends El Tri into the Round of 32 with unstoppable momentum.