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Home > Sports News > Mexico vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2026: Quinones and Jimenez Propel Co-Hosts To Round Of 16 As El Tri Win 2-0

Mexico vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2026: Quinones and Jimenez Propel Co-Hosts To Round Of 16 As El Tri Win 2-0

Mexico defeats Ecuador 2-0! Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez strike early as co-hosts El Tri storm into the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16. Read the match report.

Mexico vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2026: Quinones and Jimenez Propel Co-Hosts To Round Of 16 As El Tri Win 2-0. Photo X
Mexico vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2026: Quinones and Jimenez Propel Co-Hosts To Round Of 16 As El Tri Win 2-0. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Wed 2026-07-01 10:55 IST

Co-hosts Mexico produced a brilliant tactically disciplined performance to beat Ecuador 2-0 at a packed Mexico City Stadium on June 30. El Tri’s explosive first-half display in the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 knockout fixture sent their passionate home fans into absolute raptures and safely secured a spot in the coveted Round of 16.

Lethal First Half Punishes Ecuador

Javier Aguirre went with a very aggressive, flowing 4-1-2-3, looking to play in behind the visitors’ compact midfield. The bold tactical setup paid dividends in the first half-hour. In the 21st minute, a sweeping attack found Julián Quiñones, who maintained his composure to fire a clinical strike past Ecuadorian goalkeeper Hernán Galíndez, breaking the high-stakes deadlock.

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Mexico rode a huge wave of momentum and refused to give up control, doubling their lead just nine minutes later. In the 30th minute, veteran talisman Raúl Jiménez, with his trademark lethal instincts, anticipated a loose ball inside the penalty area and smashed home a superb second goal to put El Tri firmly in the driver’s seat ahead of the halftime whistle.

Defensive Resilience Seals Victory

It was always going to be a tough ask for Ecuador, but they changed their approach at the break, shuffling their pack and throwing on Yaimar Medina and Ángelo Preciado to bring some creative spark out wide. There were moments of menacing possession from the South American side but they couldn’t really test Mexico keeper Raul Rangel. César Montes and Johan Vásquez were a masterclass at the heart of defence, cutting out crosses and nullifying Ecuador’s veteran forward Enner Valencia who was ultimately withdrawn.

With the clock winding down, Aguirre went to his deep bench, bringing on fresh legs like Santiago Giménez and Orbelín Pineda to keep up a relentless high press and disrupt Ecuador’s buildup play.

Deep into stoppage time in the second half, Ecuador’s growing frustration boiled over. A VAR review for a reckless challenge followed and defender Piero Hincapié was shown a straight red card, ending any Ecuadorian hope of a comeback. Mexico dominated the closing stages with the scoreline of 2-0, maintaining a clean sheet and clinching a historic knockout victory on home soil.

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Mexico vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2026: Quinones and Jimenez Propel Co-Hosts To Round Of 16 As El Tri Win 2-0
Tags: El Tri World Cup results todayFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout resultsfootball live streaming India app ZEE5Javier Aguirre Mexico tacticsJulian Quinones goal Mexico 2026Mexico City Stadium match highlightsMexico Round of 16 qualification matchMexico vs Ecuador 2-0 match reportPiero Hincapie red card EcuadorRaul Jimenez goal vs Ecuador World Cup

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Mexico vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2026: Quinones and Jimenez Propel Co-Hosts To Round Of 16 As El Tri Win 2-0
Mexico vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2026: Quinones and Jimenez Propel Co-Hosts To Round Of 16 As El Tri Win 2-0
Mexico vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2026: Quinones and Jimenez Propel Co-Hosts To Round Of 16 As El Tri Win 2-0
Mexico vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2026: Quinones and Jimenez Propel Co-Hosts To Round Of 16 As El Tri Win 2-0

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