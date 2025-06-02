MI Coach Mahela Jayawardene’s Constant Intervention Frustrates Jasprit Bumrah During PBKS vs MI Match

This wasn't an isolated moment. In the previous Eliminator match against Gujarat Titans, Jayawardene was also seen offering bowling advice to Bumrah.

Mumbai Indians’ hopes of securing a sixth IPL title ended in heartbreak in Qualifier 2 after a tough loss to Punjab Kings. Despite staging a strong comeback with six consecutive wins in the league stage, the Hardik Pandya-led side couldn’t finish the job. Punjab chased down MI’s total of 203 with five wickets in hand and one over to spare.

Sideline Signals Spark Confusion

The disappointment wasn’t just about the defeat. There were also signs of tension within the MI camp. Head coach Mahela Jayawardene was seen frequently stepping in from the dugout, appearing to take part in on-field decisions.

During a crucial phase of the game, Jayawardene was spotted giving instructions from the boundary, making hand gestures aimed at captain Hardik Pandya. Jasprit Bumrah, standing near the rope, seemed caught off guard by the sudden input.

This wasn’t an isolated moment. In the previous Eliminator match against Gujarat Titans, Jayawardene was also seen offering bowling advice to Bumrah.

A Viral Moment Highlights the Disconnect

A video from the PBKS match has now gone viral on social media. It shows Jayawardene animatedly signaling field placements while Bumrah watches. MI batting coach Kieron Pollard, seated in the dugout, reacted with a smile. Bumrah, unable to hold back his laughter, eventually jogged over to Rohit Sharma, who was also in the dugout during the second innings.

The reactions suggested that the field interference may have caused some confusion or amusement among the players. It raised questions about how clearly the coaching staff’s decisions were being communicated and received during high-pressure situations.

Leadership Questions and Post-Match Regret

After the match, Hardik Pandya admitted that some of the decisions during key overs could have been better. He acknowledged the missed opportunity in how Bumrah was used in the final stages.

“Especially Shreyas, the way he batted, he took his chances and played really well. It was a par score, but it really needed great execution from the bowling unit. They were really calm and put us under pressure, and we were not able to execute the way we wanted. [Should Bumrah have bowled the 17th over?] In hindsight, it would have been different, but maybe a little too early,” Hardik said after the loss.

As Mumbai Indians exit the tournament, fans and analysts alike are left wondering whether the off-field interventions helped the team or only added to the chaos.

