Sunday, March 23, 2025
MI vs CSK: Dream11 Team Predictions, Impact Players & Match Insights For IPL 2025

With both teams revamping their squads after missing out on the playoffs last season, this encounter promises to be a thrilling contest.

MI vs CSK: Dream11 Team Predictions, Impact Players & Match Insights For IPL 2025

MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma


Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to clash with Mumbai Indians (MI) in their opening match of the IPL 2025 season at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on March 23. The much-awaited encounter will see two of the most successful IPL franchises battling it out to kickstart their campaigns on a high note. Both teams failed to reach the playoffs last season and have revamped their squads for the upcoming edition.

CSK vs MI: Squad Overhaul and Key Players

CSK made major additions to their squad in the IPL 2025 mega auction, strengthening their spin department with the inclusion of Ravichandran Ashwin, Shreyas Gopal, and Noor Ahmad. Their batting unit will be led by Rachin Ravindra, with Devon Conway and Shivam Dube expected to play pivotal roles. The return of Ravichandran Ashwin to his home franchise after a decade is one of the biggest talking points for CSK this season.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have handed the leadership duties to Hardik Pandya. However, he will be serving a one-match ban, making way for Suryakumar Yadav to captain MI in this high-stakes fixture. The experienced Rohit Sharma will be at the helm of MI’s batting lineup alongside Ryan Rickelton and Tilak Varma. In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah’s absence in the initial phase of the tournament is a setback, leaving Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult to spearhead the attack.

CSK vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

For fantasy cricket enthusiasts, selecting the right Dream11 team is crucial. Here are the top picks for the CSK vs MI IPL 2025 match:

Wicketkeeper:

  • Ryan Rickelton

Batters:

  • Rachin Ravindra
  • Ruturaj Gaikwad
  • Rohit Sharma
  • Tilak Varma

All-Rounders:

  • Ravindra Jadeja
  • Mitchell Santner
  • Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers:

  • Noor Ahmad
  • Trent Boult
  • Matheesha Pathirana

MS Dhoni is expected to make an appearance as an impact player, while all eyes will be on Ashwin as he returns to CSK after 10 years.

CSK vs MI Predicted Playing XI

CSK Predicted XI:

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana.

CSK Impact Players: Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Chaudhary, Shreyas Gopal.

Mumbai Indians Predicted XI:

Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Raj Angad Bawa, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Arjun Tendulkar.

MI Impact Players: Karn Sharma, Ashwani Kumar, Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Match Insights and Venue Advantage

The Chepauk Stadium has traditionally favored spinners, which gives CSK an edge with their revamped spin attack. Mumbai Indians, however, have a well-balanced squad and will rely on their experienced campaigners to tackle the conditions.

