MI vs CSK, IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians to lock horns against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede: Mumbai Indians lost their opening game against Delhi Capitals (DC) after its batsman Rishabh Pant smashed MI bowlers and helped the team to target runs of 214 and the MI team managed to score just 176 runs.

Chennai Super Kings led by MS Dhoni is locking horns against Mumbai Indian at Wankhede stadium at 8 Pm today. Both the teams are placed rightly top at the IPL 2019 points table. MS Dhoni-led team CSK have won all the matches in the IPL season and is on a winning spree at the IPL 2019 table while Mumbai Indian led by Rohit Sharma have lost two games in the season so far. The team have successfully won against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last game.

The two teams will go head to head in the Wednesday evening as Mumbai Indians (MI) holds an advantage of 14-12 over CSK which can help the team to continue its game percentage against CSK.

Mumbai Indians lost their opening game against Delhi Capitals (DC) after its batsman Rishabh Pant smashed MI bowlers and helped the team to target runs of 214 and the MI team managed to score just 176 runs.

In the second match, MI scored a target of 176 runs against Kings XI Punjab. KXIP completed the target in 18 overs and won the match by 8 wickets.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have played three games and have won all the games so far. MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo have changed their earlier game against Rajasthan Royals at the end with the ball, CSK maintained their 100 per cent record at the IPL 2019. Both teams have faced each other 26 times with Mumbai emerging on top in 14 of those encounters, while the rest of 12 matches have gone in Chennai’s favour.

MI will have an option to field new recruit, West Indian fast bowler Alzarri Joseph, while the batting led by Rohit and Quinton de Kock, will be keen to convert a quickfire start into a sizeable partnership at the top to set the tone. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings might bring back Harbhajan Singh in playing and Ambati Rayudu, who is coming good this season.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More