MI vs DC, IPL 2025: Wankhede Stadium Match Under Threat From Rain

As the Indian Premier League 2025 approaches its final stretch, the face-off between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, scheduled for Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium, faces an unexpected hurdle — weather. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, warning of possible heavy rainfall for the next four days starting Tuesday evening.

Rain Disrupts Practice Sessions, Raises Doubts Over Fixture

The downpour began around 8 pm on Tuesday, according to ESPNcricinfo, impacting team preparations.

While Mumbai Indians managed to complete their training earlier in the evening, Delhi Capitals weren’t as lucky. Their wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul had to end his session prematurely due to the rain.

Heavy showers combined with ominous dark clouds loomed over the Wankhede, raising genuine concerns about the possibility of a washout.

If weather forces the match to be abandoned, both teams will receive one point each — a scenario that could significantly affect playoff qualifications.

In such a case, both franchises would then need to rely on the outcome of their final league games. MI will play Punjab Kings at Wankhede on May 26, while DC will travel to Jaipur to face Punjab on May 24.

Playoff Stakes Intensify for Both Sides

Currently, Mumbai Indians occupy the fourth spot on the table, having secured 14 points from 12 matches.

Delhi Capitals, close behind, are fifth with 13 points from the same number of games. The outcome of this encounter could play a crucial role in deciding who advances to the playoffs.

The Axar Patel-led Delhi side and Hardik Pandya’s MI are both in a tight race where even a single point or net run rate may turn out to be decisive.

Team Line-ups Ahead of the Showdown

Mumbai Indians Squad:

Ryan Rickelton (w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Raghu Sharma, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Satyanarayana Raju.

Delhi Capitals Squad:

KL Rahul, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (w), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mustafizur Rahman, Dushmantha Chameera, Sediqullah Atal, Karun Nair, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande, Donovan Ferreira, Manvanth Kumar L.

As the teams wait with bated breath, all eyes will be on the skies over Mumbai. The rain may hold more power than any of the players in this highly anticipated clash.

