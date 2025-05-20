Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • MI vs DC, IPL 2025: Wankhede Stadium Match Under Threat From Rain

MI vs DC, IPL 2025: Wankhede Stadium Match Under Threat From Rain

If weather forces the match to be abandoned, both teams will receive one point each — a scenario that could significantly affect playoff qualifications.

MI vs DC, IPL 2025: Wankhede Stadium Match Under Threat From Rain

MI vs DC IPL 2025: Wankhede Stadium Match Under Threat From Rain


As the Indian Premier League 2025 approaches its final stretch, the face-off between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, scheduled for Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium, faces an unexpected hurdle — weather. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, warning of possible heavy rainfall for the next four days starting Tuesday evening.

Rain Disrupts Practice Sessions, Raises Doubts Over Fixture

The downpour began around 8 pm on Tuesday, according to ESPNcricinfo, impacting team preparations.

While Mumbai Indians managed to complete their training earlier in the evening, Delhi Capitals weren’t as lucky. Their wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul had to end his session prematurely due to the rain.

Heavy showers combined with ominous dark clouds loomed over the Wankhede, raising genuine concerns about the possibility of a washout.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

If weather forces the match to be abandoned, both teams will receive one point each — a scenario that could significantly affect playoff qualifications.

In such a case, both franchises would then need to rely on the outcome of their final league games. MI will play Punjab Kings at Wankhede on May 26, while DC will travel to Jaipur to face Punjab on May 24.

Playoff Stakes Intensify for Both Sides

Currently, Mumbai Indians occupy the fourth spot on the table, having secured 14 points from 12 matches.

Delhi Capitals, close behind, are fifth with 13 points from the same number of games. The outcome of this encounter could play a crucial role in deciding who advances to the playoffs.

The Axar Patel-led Delhi side and Hardik Pandya’s MI are both in a tight race where even a single point or net run rate may turn out to be decisive.

Team Line-ups Ahead of the Showdown

Mumbai Indians Squad:
Ryan Rickelton (w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Raghu Sharma, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Satyanarayana Raju.

Delhi Capitals Squad:
KL Rahul, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (w), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mustafizur Rahman, Dushmantha Chameera, Sediqullah Atal, Karun Nair, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande, Donovan Ferreira, Manvanth Kumar L.

As the teams wait with bated breath, all eyes will be on the skies over Mumbai. The rain may hold more power than any of the players in this highly anticipated clash.

ALSO READ: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Touches MS Dhoni’s Feet After RR’s 6-Wicket Win, Netizens Call It ‘Culture of India’: Watch

 

Filed under

delhi capitals ipl Mumbai Indians

The UK government’s pla

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court
The United Kingdom is set

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Since assuming the role o

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences
newsx

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...
An official from the Paki

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...
House Republicans moved i

House Republicans Push All-Nighter to Pass Trump’s Multitrillion-Dollar Tax Bill
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence After Child’s Hospitalization

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes New Turn

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...

Entertainment

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

Lifestyle

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand