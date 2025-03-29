Home
Sunday, March 30, 2025
  MI vs GT, IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans Beat Mumbai Indians By 36 Runs, Hardik Pandya's Winning Wait Continues

MI vs GT, IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans Beat Mumbai Indians By 36 Runs, Hardik Pandya’s Winning Wait Continues

The Gujarat Titans (GT) secured a commanding 36-run victory over the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 9 of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The Gujarat Titans (GT) secured a commanding 36-run victory over the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 9 of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Despite a strong fightback from the MI bowlers, GT’s batting prowess and clinical bowling ensured their first win of the season, while Hardik Pandya’s side continued to struggle with their second consecutive defeat.

GT Sets a Challenging Target

Winning the toss, MI captain Hardik Pandya opted to bowl first, looking to capitalize on early movement under lights. However, Gujarat Titans put up a solid total, finishing at 194/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

Opener B Sai Sudharsan was the standout performer with a crucial half-century, stabilizing the innings despite MI’s disciplined bowling. Hardik Pandya himself made an impact with the ball, dismissing GT captain Shubman Gill early. However, GT’s middle order, aided by some explosive stroke play in the death overs, helped them set a challenging total.

MI’s Struggle in the Chase

In response, MI faltered early in the chase, losing key wickets in the powerplay. Mohammad Siraj gave GT the perfect start, dismissing Rohit Sharma in the very first over. Prasidh Krishna further dented MI’s hopes with a brilliant spell, removing Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma in quick succession. MI found themselves reeling under pressure, struggling to build partnerships.

Despite some resistance in the middle overs, MI could only manage 160/6 in their 20 overs, falling short by 36 runs. The disciplined GT bowling attack ensured MI never got ahead of the required run rate, sealing a comprehensive win.

Tensions Flare, But Sportsmanship Prevails

A moment of heated exchange between Hardik Pandya and Sai Kishore during the match caught attention, but the duo later shared a warm embrace, putting an end to any tension. The victory also gave GT a 4-2 lead over MI in their overall IPL head-to-head record.

With this win, GT bounced back from their opening game loss, while MI finds itself in a familiar spot, struggling at the start of the season. Hardik Pandya’s wait for his first win as MI captain continues, and the team will need to regroup quickly to avoid an extended losing streak in IPL 2025.

ALSO READ: GT vs MI, IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma Proves He’s ‘Captain Forever’ With Heartwarming Support For Hardik Pandya

 

