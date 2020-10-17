Eoin Morgan admitted that his team was never in the race to win the match against Mumbai Indians on Friday. KKR collapsed from 33/1 to 61/5 in five overs. However, Cummins (53) and Morgan rebuilt KKR's innings stitching an unbeaten 87-run stand for the sixth wicket.

Pat Cummins’ gutsy half-century and captain Eoin Morgan cautious knock of 39 runs had helped Kolkata Knight Riders post 148 runs after witnessing a bad start but the skipper admitted that his team was never in the race to win the match against Mumbai Indians on Friday.

KKR collapsed from 33/1 to 61/5 in five overs. However, Cummins (53) and Morgan rebuilt KKR’s innings stitching an unbeaten 87-run stand for the sixth wicket. Quinton de Kock delivered an impressive performance to guide Mumbai Indians to a massive eight-wicket win.

Morgan said that the team fought hard but couldn’t make up for the fewer runs put on the board today. “We weren’t in the race at all really, being four or five down. Managed to get a score on the board but when Mumbai play like that, they are hard to stop. Guys fought hard but just not enough runs on the board,” said Morgan during the post-match presentation via host broadcaster Star Sports.

Also read: Everton don’t need to take pressure: Ancelotti ahead of clash against Liverpool

Also read: IPL 2020: KKR’s Dinesh Karthik hands over captaincy to Eoin Morgan mid-season

Morgan also said that they are trying out different batting position on being asked the thought process around sending Dinesh Karthik ahead of himself. “No.4, 5, and 6 we have lot of experience. We’re trying to adapt according to the situations. Given the match-ups, we are trying to play our best hand there. Today it didn’t make that much of a difference; we were all in early,” said Morgan.

KKR have now lost four matches from their eight and will next lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday.

Also read: IPL 13: Virat Kohli, Chris Morris take RCB to 171/6 against KXIP