Monday, June 2, 2025
MI vs PBKS: Preity Zinta’s Joy vs Nita Ambani’s Disappointment – Fans React with ‘How Fast the Night Changes’

It was a masterclass from Shreyas Iyer on the big stage. Chasing a daunting 204, Iyer remained unbeaten on 87 off just 41 balls, guiding PBKS to a 5-wicket win in 19 overs.

After over a decade of waiting, Punjab Kings finally secured a spot in the IPL final, sending their fans into a frenzy of joy. The Shreyas Iyer-led side pulled off a stunning win over the five-time champions, Mumbai Indians, in the second qualifier on Sunday.

Their victory sets up a rematch against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final—an all-or-nothing clash where one of the teams will finally claim their first-ever IPL title.

Zinta’s Jubilance Meets Ambani’s Agony

As the winning runs were hit, Preity Zinta couldn’t contain her elation.

The Punjab Kings co-owner was seen sprinting onto the field, hugging captain Shreyas Iyer and head coach Ricky Ponting in a celebratory outburst that captured the emotions of 11 long years of waiting.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Mumbai Indians dugout wore a shell-shocked expression. Nita Ambani looked visibly stunned, while MI skipper Hardik Pandya was seen breaking down emotionally after the defeat.

Shreyas Iyer Rises to the Occasion

It was a masterclass from Shreyas Iyer on the big stage. Chasing a daunting 204, Iyer remained unbeaten on 87 off just 41 balls, guiding PBKS to a 5-wicket win in 19 overs.

This is not new territory for Iyer—he led KKR to the IPL title just last season—but this knock was perhaps one of his most commanding under pressure.

When asked about what fuels him in such games, Iyer said, “I don’t know to be honest, I love such big occasions. I always say to myself and to my colleagues in the team that the bigger the occasion, the calmer you are, you get the big results.”

“Today was a right example where I was focusing more on my breathing rather than sweating out there,” he added.

Iyer credited the team’s mindset as a key factor in the win.

“All players need to be assertive and show that intent from ball one. The intent was stupendous and even for me, I had to take some time.

“From the other end, the batsmen were striking pretty well. I know the more time I spend on the field, the better I get and my vision also gets better.”

Hardik Pandya Reflects on What Went Wrong

MI captain Hardik Pandya acknowledged Iyer’s brilliance as the defining factor in the game.

“The way Shreyas batted, took his chances and some of the shots he played were really outstanding and I think they definitely batted really well.”

Pandya admitted that MI’s bowlers fell short of expectations.

“I think it was par, but it needed some great execution as a bowling unit which I think in these big games it really matters and as I mentioned they were really calm, put us under pressure and I think we were not able to execute the way we wanted.”

“I will not put it on the wicket, if we had to something better it was maybe someone bowling right lengths or maybe right bowler at the right point, the result could have been a bit different.”

Filed under

ipl Mumbai Indians Nita Ambani Preity Zinta Punjab Kings

Anupam Kher Unveils Motivational Book ‘Different But No Less’ Based On Real-Life Challenges
Ahmedabad Weather Forecast For IPL 2025 Final: RCB vs PBKS Match Under Threat From Rain?
EU to Push for US Tariff Cuts Amid Threat of Steel and Aluminium Duty Hike
Air India Likely to Cut MRO Ties With Turkish Technic Over Public Sentiment
‘A Bad Deal’: Iran Set to Reject US Nuclear Proposal, Report Says
Dhoom 4: Aditya Chopra & Shridhar Raghavan Lock Script, Ranbir Kapoor to Star in Action-Packed...
