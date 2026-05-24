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Home > Sports News > MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 69- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 69- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

MI vs RR: Get the best Dream11 prediction for the Indian Premier League 2026 Match 69 between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals. Discover fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XI, pitch report, and captain choices.

MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 69- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices (Image Source: X)
MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 69- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Sun 2026-05-24 13:08 IST

Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians will host Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals in Match 69 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Sunday afternoon of 24th May, 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This important clash would be significant due to the fact that the Rajasthan Royals would require an extremely important win under their belt to finally book their play-off ticket. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians, who are out of the playoff race, would definitely go out for the sheer prestige with their energetic home crowd cheering on.

MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Match Details And All You Need to Know

Match Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Match 69
Tournament Indian Premier League 2026
Date May 24, 2026
Day Sunday
Time 3:30 PM IST
Venue Wankhede Stadium Mumbai

Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is well known to be the batters ‘ paradise. It’s a very flat batting wicket and very encouraging to strokes, which will allow them to go all out and play explosive shots. Being a daytime game and the match being at Wankhede Stadium this year for the IPL 2026 clash, the captains will be more relieved that they will not be challenged by the dew factor, and the second innings will be the same as the first innings.

MI vs RR Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians Probable Playing XI: Ryan Rickelton, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Will Jacks, Deepak Chahar, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Allah Ghazanfar.

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Mumbai Indians Impact Players: Raghu Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Raj Bawa

Rajasthan Royals Probable Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Lhuandre Pretorius, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Sharma, Brijesh Sharma

Rajasthan Royals Impact Players: Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Shubham Dubey.

MI vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Team

  • Wicket Keepers: Ryan Rickelton, Dhruv Jurel
  • Batters: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 
  • All Rounders: Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Will Jacks, Donovan Ferreira
  • Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer

MI vs RR Dream11: Captain And Vice Captain Choices

Captain Choices

Ryan Rickelton: The dynamic South African opener has been phenomenal for the Mumbai Indians in this IPL 2026. He recently completely shattered the franchise record by smashing an unbeaten 123 runs off just 55 balls against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. With 436 runs under his willow at a massive strike rate of over 187, his destructive wicket-keeper batter profile makes him an exceptional captain choice for your fantasy team.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: The teenage sensation has completely dominated the entire Indian Premier League 2026 for the Rajasthan Royals. He has amassed a staggering 579 runs at an unbelievable strike rate of over 236 this season.

Vice-Captain Choices

Yashasvi Jaiswal: The aggressive opening batter has a stellar track record against the Mumbai Indians. He has scored over 370 runs this season at a brilliant strike rate of 159. 

Jasprit Bumrah: The premier fast bowler remains the ultimate game-changing trump card for the Mumbai Indians. Though not so much effective this season, he still possesses the calibre to turn the game’s fate single-handedly. 

Also Read – MI vs RR Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match And Toss Between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals?

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MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 69- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
Tags: Fantasy Cricket TipsIndian Premier League 2026IPL 2026jasprit bumrahMI vs RR Dream11 PredictionMumbai Indiansrajasthan royalsRyan RickeltonVaibhav Sooryavanshiyashasvi jaiswal

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MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 69- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

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MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 69- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
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MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 69- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
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