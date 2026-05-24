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Home > Sports News > MI vs RR Injury News & Predicted Playing XIs: Will Riyan Parag and Ravindra Jadeja Play In Today IPL 2026 Match?

MI vs RR Injury News & Predicted Playing XIs: Will Riyan Parag and Ravindra Jadeja Play In Today IPL 2026 Match?

Get the latest MI vs RR injury updates and predicted playing XIs for today's IPL 2026 match. Find out if Riyan Parag and Ravindra Jadeja will play at Wankhede.

MI vs RR Injury News & Predicted Playing XIs: Will Riyan Parag and Ravindra Jadeja Play In Today IPL 2026 Match? Photo ANI
MI vs RR Injury News & Predicted Playing XIs: Will Riyan Parag and Ravindra Jadeja Play In Today IPL 2026 Match? Photo ANI

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sun 2026-05-24 13:53 IST

MI vs RR Injury News & Predicted Playing XIs: The high-octane drama of the 2026 Indian Premier League is hurtling into its most important phase and all eyes are fixed on the colossal clash at the Wankhede Stadium. But the build-up to the game has been surrounded by some election news and worrying fitness issues.

MI vs RR: The Headline Conundrum: Fitness Clouds Over Rajasthan Royalty?

As the build-up to the blockbuster clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) continues, the fitness talking points surrounding Rajasthan Royals (RR) stars have strangely taken the centre stage. But captain Riyan Parag and experienced all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja are still nursing niggles and will be tested out in the build-up to see if they are fit. Jadeja’s recent absence due to a knee niggle has already created a massive storm in the tournament and the management is desperately monitoring both marquee players before giving a green signal to their final inclusion.

MI vs RR: Tactics & Match-ups- Rohit’s Nemeses & The Whiz Kid Face-off

When the action moves to the pitch, the statistical matchups are heavily tilted against MI’s top order. Jofra Archer has had Rohit Sharma’s number in this format before, giving away just a run-a-ball 36 and dismissing him thrice. Sandeep Sharma, too, has had Sharma’s number, giving away just 38 runs in his 47 deliveries and getting him out six times.

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Mahela’s Confirmation: MI coach Mahela Jayawardene confirmed all the players are available for selection including Rohit Sharma who will play as an impact player as expected. Hardik Pandya should captain the side for the last time this season.

But all the match-ups and calculations and analysis may well go out of the window when the action starts. The most intriguing duel would be that of Jasprit Bumrah and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi It was the latter who won the first round, and it may be time for the battle-hardened veteran to catch up with the whiz kid.

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Predicted Playing XI

Mumbai Indians (MI) Rajasthan Royals (RR)
Rohit Sharma (Impact) Yashasvi Jaiswal (c)
Ryan Rickelton (wk) Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Naman Dhir Lhuan-dre Pretorius
Tilak Varma Dhruv Jurel (wk)
Suryakumar Yadav Donovan Ferreira
Hardik Pandya (c) Shubham Dubey
Will Jacks Dasun Shanaka
Deepak Chahar Jofra Archer
Corbin Bosch Sushant Mishra
Shardul Thakur Sandeep Sharma
Jasprit Bumrah Brijesh Sharma

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MI vs RR Injury News & Predicted Playing XIs: Will Riyan Parag and Ravindra Jadeja Play In Today IPL 2026 Match?
Tags: IPL 2026IPL 2026 Match 69 team newsJasprit Bumrah vs Vaibhav SooryavanshiMI vs RR injury newsMI vs RR predicted playing XIRavindra Jadeja playing todayRiyan Parag injury updateRohit Sharma impact player todaytoday IPL match playing 11

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MI vs RR Injury News & Predicted Playing XIs: Will Riyan Parag and Ravindra Jadeja Play In Today IPL 2026 Match?

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MI vs RR Injury News & Predicted Playing XIs: Will Riyan Parag and Ravindra Jadeja Play In Today IPL 2026 Match?
MI vs RR Injury News & Predicted Playing XIs: Will Riyan Parag and Ravindra Jadeja Play In Today IPL 2026 Match?
MI vs RR Injury News & Predicted Playing XIs: Will Riyan Parag and Ravindra Jadeja Play In Today IPL 2026 Match?
MI vs RR Injury News & Predicted Playing XIs: Will Riyan Parag and Ravindra Jadeja Play In Today IPL 2026 Match?

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