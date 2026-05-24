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Home > Sports News > MI vs RR Live Streaming IPL 2026: How to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Live In Your Country, India, UK, US, UAE

MI vs RR Live Streaming IPL 2026: How to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Live In Your Country, India, UK, US, UAE

MI vs RR Live Streaming: Find out how to watch the MI vs RR IPL 2026 match live streaming online and on TV. Complete broadcast guide for fans in India, UK, USA, UAE, and global regions.

MI vs RR Live Streaming: How to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Live In Your Country India, UK, US, UAE
MI vs RR Live Streaming: How to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Live In Your Country India, UK, US, UAE

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sun 2026-05-24 10:10 IST

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Live: The 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) is building to a frantic crescendo as league stages near their conclusion. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will host Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Match 69. For the hosts, it is a matter of restoring franchise pride and avoiding a bottom-of-the-table finish in this high-stakes afternoon encounter. Meanwhile, the visiting Rajasthan Royals are treating this as a must-win game, with their playoff dreams hanging in the balance.

With explosive teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi taking on execution master Jasprit Bumrah on a true, dew-free Wankhede surface, cricket fans worldwide are searching for the best ways to catch the action live. Here is your complete, ultimate broadcast guide to watch the MI vs RR clash live in India, the UK, the United States and the UAE.

You Might Be Interested In

India

The high-octane battle in India will get underway at 3.30 PM IST with the toss scheduled at 3.00 PM.

  • Television: The entire match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Fans can watch it on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and the dedicated regional channels in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

  • Live Streaming: Exclusive for cord-cutters, the digital rights are with JioHotstar. The match is available to stream live on the JioHotstar app or website with tiers from basic mobile subscriptions all the way up to premium 4K playback.

United Kingdom (UK)

Cricket fans in the United Kingdom can watch the all-important afternoon game from 11:00 AM BST.

  • Television & Streaming: Sky Sports has exclusive rights to broadcast IPL 2026 season. Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event will broadcast the match live. Existing subscribers can also join in the action on the move via the Sky Go app.

United States (USA)

For fans watching from the United States, the game will be played at 6:00 AM EST / 3:00 AM PST.

  • Live Streaming & TV: The tournament will be shown live on Willow TV in North America. The match can be watched on TV via your regular cable package, or streamed on the Willow TV app and other digital-only services such as Sling TV.

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

The Middle East viewers can watch the live action at 2:00 PM GST.

  • Television & Streaming: The region’s broadcast rights are with the Cricbuzz platform and its regional distribution partners. UAE fans can log on to the Cricbuzz app and website to choose their tournament pass and enjoy high definition live streaming.

Read More: Arshdeep Singh Girlfriend: Fans Brutually Bash Samreen kaur After Punjab Kings Pacer Concedes 52 Runs Against Lucknow Super Giants | See Reactions | IPL 2026

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MI vs RR Live Streaming IPL 2026: How to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Live In Your Country, India, UK, US, UAE
Tags: cricbuzz uae ipl streamhow to watch mumbai indians vs rajasthan royals liveIPL 2026ipl 2026 live streaming channelsipl match 69 live broadcastjiohotstar ipl streaming indiaMI vs RRmi vs rr live streamingmi vs rr wankhede match timesky sports cricket uk iplwillow tv live usa

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MI vs RR Live Streaming IPL 2026: How to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Live In Your Country, India, UK, US, UAE
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MI vs RR Live Streaming IPL 2026: How to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Live In Your Country, India, UK, US, UAE
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