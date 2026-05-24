MI vs RR Mumbai Weather Today IPL 2026 Match: Rain Chances, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction, Playoffs Scenario & Pitch Conditions at Wankhede Stadium

MI vs RR Mumbai Weather Today IPL 2026 Match: In a final, frantic stretch, the regular season of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) comes to a close with a massive, narrative-driven encounter at the Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai Indians (MI) have nothing but pride to play for in a tough season so far and will look to end on a high. The visiting Rajasthan Royals (RR) meanwhile come with their entire tournament life hanging by a thread.

MI vs RR: Mumbai Weather Update- Rain Threat at Wankhede?

Earlier in the morning, parts of the city witnessed light pre-monsoon thunderstorms but the latest weather forecast suggests clear skies during the match hours. Temperatures will be between 31°C and 35°C with extremely high coastal humidity levels up to 71%.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says residual cloud cover with a stray chance of a passing drizzle, but major weather-induced interruptions are next to none. It promises to be a full 40-over blockbusting contest, although the evening humidity will inevitably bring heavy dew, giving chasing teams a distinct advantage.

MI vs RR: Pitch Conditions- Batter’s Paradise

The iconic Wankhede strip continues to be a nightmare for bowlers. The track is on traditional flat red soil and offers a true, consistent bounce that allows batters to hit through the line from ball one.

Metric Trend at Wankhede (IPL 2026) Average 1st Innings Score ~222 Runs Boundary Dimensions Short (65-70m Squares, 70-75m Straights) Toss Advantage Bowl First (Due to heavy evening dew factor)

There will be a little swing and seam for the fast bowlers in the first 2 to 4 overs or so, but after that the shiny new ball will lose its shine and the rapid outfield will turn the game into a high-scoring run-fest altogether.

MI vs RR: Playoffs Scenario- Do-or-Die for Rajasthan

Going into Match 69, the qualification mathematics are clear and absolute for both franchises:

Rajasthan Royals: They are sitting 5th with 14 points (+0.083 NRR) and control their own destiny with RR. A win tonight takes them straight to 16 points, leapfrogging Punjab Kings (15 points) into the top four for official qualification to the playoffs.

Mumbai Indians: Mathematically out of contention, languishing in 9th place with only 10 points, the five-time champions are already in a relegation battle. Their only aim is to be a spoilsport and not to finish at the bottom of the table.

MI vs RR: Head-to-Head & Match Prediction

There’s a heated, neck-and-neck history between these two franchises. Mumbai Indians lead the IPL contests with 16 wins in 32 meetings while Rajasthan have won 15. But the Royals have been enjoying this fixture since 2018, winning 8 of their last 14 against MI, including a comprehensive 27-run win in their truncated reverse fixture earlier this season.

Match Prediction: MI have home-ground advantage and the freedom of having nothing to lose, but RR have desperate playoff motivation and that gives them the edge. Rajasthan Royals are expected to survive the Wankhede trial by fire and seal their playoff berth powered by the spectacular form of teenage phenomenon Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.