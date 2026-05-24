MI vs RR: Not Jasprit Bumrah, These Indian Bowlers Have Troubled Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Most in IPL 2026

MI vs RR: Rajasthan Royals took the field against the Mumbai Indians in a virtual knockout game for them. Needing a win to qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs, the Royals needed a huge start from their young opening batters. While Yashasvi Jaiswal started on a bright note, it wasn’t the same story for the 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The teenager fell to Deepak Chahar after scoring only four runs in five balls. It meant that for the second time in this season, Chahar got the better of the RR batter. Given how Sooryavanshi has performed, for a bowler to take his wicket twice is a huge deal. Apart from Chahar, there is another Indian bowler who dismissed Vaibhav twice this year.

MI vs RR: Deepak Chahar and Mohsin Khan prove to be Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s kryptonite

Deepak Chahar became only the second bowler in IPL 2026 to take Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s wicket twice in IPL 2026. The right-arm medium pacer dismissed Sooryavanshi on the first ball of the fifth over. Chahar, who is known for generating movement off the surface with the new ball, bowled three overs in the power play. The decision to give Chahar the third over worked wonders for the hosts as the 33-year-old took the crucial wicket. Earlier in the previous season, Chahar had dismissed Sooryavanshi for a second-ball duck at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Meanwhile, Mohsin Khan has not only dismissed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi twice in IPL 2026 but has also conceded a couple of runs from the left-handed batter. The left-arm pacer from Lucknow Super Giants bowled a wicket-maiden over against Sooryavanshi at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Moreover, when the two teams met again recently, Sooryavanshi was named the player of the match for his knock of 93 runs off 38 balls. Even in that game, the teenage sensation was dismissed by Mohsin after scoring two runs in six balls against him.

MI vs RR: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi falls cheaply

Will Jacks and Deepak Chahar gets Jaiswal and Sooryavanshi. pic.twitter.com/fhElY7TyMT — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 24, 2026









In what was a virtual knockout game for the Rajasthan Royals against the Mumbai Indians, Sooryavanshi fell cheaply as Deepak Chahar got the better of him.

Rajasthan Royals Top 4 in IPL 2026 Yashasvi Jaiswal – 38, 55, 77, 13, 1, 39, 22, 10, 51, 6, 3, 12, 43, 27 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi – 52, 31, 39, 78, 0, 46, 8, 103, 43, 4, 36, 46, 93, 4 Dhruv Jurel – 75, 3, 81, 2, 5, 0, 51, 16, 42, 24, 53, 53, 16* Riyan Parag – 14, 8, 20, 3, 4,… pic.twitter.com/Ab2Ps9la0L — MANU. (@IMManu_18) May 24, 2026









Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has not been the top run-scorer for the Royals this season, but has easily been their most impactful player. In games where he has not made an impact, RR has struggled.

Jsi match me sooryavanshi ka sr 66 ka hai us match ko mein serious nhi leta 🤧🤧

Mein to kehta hu band kro ipl…..💔 — Ayush Kumar (@Ayu4300) May 24, 2026









Sooryavanshi, who is known for batting at a strike rate of more than 200 or even 250 in some games, was dismissed with a strike rate of only 66.67.

Katam tata bye bye gaya… Sooryavanshi gone … IPL 2026 done for RR. — Surya (@surya056) May 24, 2026









With Sooryavanshi getting dismissed cheaply, it is expected that the Royals would struggle to win the game against the Mumbai Indians.

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