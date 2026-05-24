MI vs RR Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match And Toss Between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals?

The second last league stage fixture (Match 69) of the IPL 2026 sees a clash of titans when the Mumbai Indians take on the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday afternoon, May 24, 2026, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This match is packed with drama, with the Riyan Parag-captained RR having a MUST-WIN situation if they want to qualify without the results of other teams playing. The Mumbai Indians, under Hardik Pandya, have been eliminated from this tournament and will be playing for pride in front of their passionate home crowd. It will be a match worth watching, with stars such as Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Yashasvi Jaiswal involved. The contest will see a desperation against pride on the flat batting paradise.

MI vs RR Prediction: Match 69 Details And All You Need to Know

Match Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 69 Tournament Indian Premier League 2026 Date May 24, 2026 Day Sunday Time 3:30 PM IST Venue Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is traditionally famous as a flat batting paradise. It offers true bounce and an incredibly fast outfield, allowing batters to score runs freely once they get their eyes set. Since this is an afternoon match, there will be absolutely no dew factor to worry about in the second innings. This lack of dew makes the surface play evenly throughout the entire game. Fast bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer might find a slight hint of swing with the brand new white ball, but the track will heavily favour explosive batters. A high-scoring thriller is fully expected, with the conditions setting the perfect stage for massive totals.

MI vs RR Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians Probable Playing XI: Ryan Rickelton, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Will Jacks, Deepak Chahar, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Allah Ghazanfar

Mumbai Indians Impact Players: Raghu Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Raj Bawa

Rajasthan Royals Probable Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Lhuandre Pretorius, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Sharma, Brijesh Sharma

Rajasthan Royals Impact Players: Yash Raj Punja, Ravi Bishnoi, Shubham Dubey

MI vs RR Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Toss Between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals?

Winner: Rajasthan Royals

Decision: Bat First

Logic: Being an afternoon game under the hot Mumbai sun, the captains will not have to worry about the dew making the ball wet in the second innings. The Wankhede pitch is excellent for batting, and teams batting first have a strong advantage in day games here. Winning the toss and putting a massive total on the board is the safest strategy to apply scoreboard pressure.

MI vs RR Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals?

The Rajasthan Royals are the extremely strong favourites to win this crucial IPL 2026 encounter. Motivation plays a massive role in franchise cricket, and the Rajasthan Royals find themselves in a do-or-die situation where a victory guarantees them a coveted playoff spot. They will be fielding their absolute best combination with maximum intensity. While the Mumbai Indians boast incredible talent with players like in-form Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, they are already out of the playoff race and might naturally lack the same level of desperate winning energy today.

Also Read – MI vs RR Live Streaming IPL 2026: How to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Live In Your Country, India, UK, US, UAE