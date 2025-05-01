Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav then turned on the heat at the death, both hammering 48 runs each off just 23 balls, pushing MI to a towering total.

MI vs RR: Riyan Parag's Reaction After 100-Run Thrash is 'It Is How It Is'

Rajasthan Royals’ playoff dreams came crashing down after a 100-run drubbing by Mumbai Indians in Jaipur on Thursday. It was a night where everything clicked for MI, while RR struggled to find any footing.

Mumbai’s Batting Blitz Leaves RR Reeling

Put in to bat, Mumbai Indians put up a dominant show, racking up 217 for 2 in their 20 overs.

Rohit Sharma led the charge with a fluent 53 off 36 balls. Partnering him was Ryan Rickelton, who smashed 61 off 38, ensuring a solid platform.

Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav then turned on the heat at the death, both hammering 48 runs each off just 23 balls, pushing MI to a towering total.

Reflecting on the chase, RR skipper Riyan Parag admitted the target was daunting.

“We have to give credit to the way MI played. The way they batted, took the game a little deep, kept the 10 runs per over consistency and accelerated in the end. As far as our batting is concerned, it wasn’t our day. 190-200 would have been ideal (to chase), but then Hardik (Pandya) and Surya (Suryakumar Yadav) bhai at the end really switched it up, we could have done a few things better but it is how it is,” Parag said.

RR’s Batting Collapse and Bowling Brilliance from MI

In response, RR crumbled under pressure.

They were bowled out for 117 in just 16.1 overs, never really getting close to the target.

Jasprit Bumrah was as clinical as ever, finishing with figures of 2 for 15.

Trent Boult caused early damage with his 3 for 28, while leg-spinner Karn Sharma cleaned up the tail with 3 for 23.

Parag Owns Up to Middle Order Woes

Riyan Parag didn’t shy away from acknowledging his team’s shortcomings.

“We have been getting good starts, but it is up to the middle order – myself, Dhruv (Jurel), for us to step up when we lose wickets in the powerplay, but we still back ourselves, if another situation (like today) comes up then we will be up for it,” he added.

Assessing RR’s overall campaign, Parag remained pragmatic.

“We have done a lot of things right, lot of things wrong, we want to focus on the things we have done right, lot of mistakes, lot of small errors, focus on how to not make them and we have had a few close matches, if we get an opportunity like the first 10 games in the next three then hopefully we can do it better.”

The loss now pushes RR out of the playoff race, leaving them to reflect and rebuild for the seasons ahead.

