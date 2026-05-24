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Home > Sports News > MI vs RR: Why is Jasprit Bumrah Not Playing For Mumbai Indians at Wankhede? RR Bring Back Riyan Parag And Ravindra Jadeja | IPL Today Match

MI vs RR: Why is Jasprit Bumrah Not Playing For Mumbai Indians at Wankhede? RR Bring Back Riyan Parag And Ravindra Jadeja | IPL Today Match

MI vs RR: Mumbai Indians rested Jasprit Bumrah for their crucial IPL 2026 clash against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium, with Shardul Thakur coming into the playing XI. Meanwhile, RR boosted their lineup by bringing back Riyan Parag and Ravindra Jadeja as the two teams battled in a virtual knockout match at Wankhede Stadium.

Jasprit Bumrah has been rested from MI vs RR clash from IPL 2026. Image Credit: ANI
Jasprit Bumrah has been rested from MI vs RR clash from IPL 2026. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: Sun 2026-05-24 15:42 IST

MI vs RR: The Mumbai Indians, playing their final game of the season, made a huge change in their playing XI. Hardik Pandya won the toss and decided to put the Rajasthan Royals in to bat at Wankhede Stadium. The MI skipper announced that Jasprit Bumrah will miss the clash and will be replaced by Shardul Thakur. While it remains an inconsequential match for the five-time champions, it is a virtual knockout for the visitors. A win tonight would take them to the IPL 2026 playoffs, and a loss would mean that they miss out on playing in the Eliminator against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. 

The Royals, coming into this crucial game, announced three changes in their side as well. Skipper Riyan Parag returned along with Nandre Burger. Parag also announced that Ravindra Jadeja is back, and he has been added to the impact sub list. 

MI vs RR: Why is Jasprit Bumrah not playing?

Jasprit Bumrah, who has had a surprisingly poor season in terms of taking wickets in IPL 2026, will miss the final game of the season for the Mumbai Indians. Hardik Pandya said that Jasprit is resting and will be replaced by Deepak Chahar. But the only change in the playing XI announced by the Mumbai Indians is Shardul Thakur coming in. The decision to rest Bumrah comes after the pacer was not announced in either of the tests or the ODI squads to face Afghanistan. Bumrah has ended this season with only four wickets to his name in 13 games. 

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MI vs RR: Rajasthan Royals make key changes in playing XI

The Rajasthan Royals announced three huge changes in their playing XI. Riyan Parag, who missed the previous game, returned to captain the side. At the toss, Parag announced that Nandre Burger and Ravindra Jadeja are also back in the team.

MI vs RR: Is Ravindra Jadeja playing today IPL 2026 match?

Ravindra Jadeja, who has been sidelined with a niggle for the last few games, will be playing today’s IPL 2026 match. The veteran all-rounder has been added to the impact sub list in the batting first XI shared by the Royals. However, if RR gets a great start from their batters, they could introduce a frontline bowler either Tushar Deshpande or Ravi Bishnoi. 

MI vs RR: Mumbai Indians Playing XI

Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma

MI Impact Players: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Krish Bhagat, Trent Boult

MI vs RR: Rajasthan Royals Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (C), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma

RR Impact Players: Ravindra Jadeja, Sushant Mishra, Aman Rao Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande

Also Read: IPL Throwback: Did MS Dhoni Break a TV After CSK’s Defeat vs RCB? Harbhajan Singh’s Explosive Dressing Room Claim Goes Viral

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MI vs RR: Why is Jasprit Bumrah Not Playing For Mumbai Indians at Wankhede? RR Bring Back Riyan Parag And Ravindra Jadeja | IPL Today Match
Tags: hardik pandyaIPL 2026jasprit bumrahMI vs RRMumbai Indiansrajasthan royalsRavindra JadejaRiyan ParagWankhede StadiumWhy Bumrah not playing

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MI vs RR: Why is Jasprit Bumrah Not Playing For Mumbai Indians at Wankhede? RR Bring Back Riyan Parag And Ravindra Jadeja | IPL Today Match
MI vs RR: Why is Jasprit Bumrah Not Playing For Mumbai Indians at Wankhede? RR Bring Back Riyan Parag And Ravindra Jadeja | IPL Today Match
MI vs RR: Why is Jasprit Bumrah Not Playing For Mumbai Indians at Wankhede? RR Bring Back Riyan Parag And Ravindra Jadeja | IPL Today Match
MI vs RR: Why is Jasprit Bumrah Not Playing For Mumbai Indians at Wankhede? RR Bring Back Riyan Parag And Ravindra Jadeja | IPL Today Match

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