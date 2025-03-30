Miami Open Final Delayed: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Despite the challenges posed by both the weather and Djokovic’s apparent injury, anticipation remains high for the final showdown in Miami.

The much-anticipated Miami Open men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Jakub Mensik faced a significant delay due to persistent rain at the Hard Rock Stadium. Originally scheduled to start no earlier than 3 p.m. local time (EDT) on Sunday, the final was pushed back as inclement weather disrupted proceedings.

Miami Open Final Hit by Rain Delays

The disruption first affected the women’s doubles final, which was suspended after just three games due to rain. Although play resumed at 6:45 p.m. local time, allowing the competitors to complete their match, the men’s singles final remained in limbo. Tournament organizers closely monitored the weather, hoping for a window to begin the high-stakes championship match.

Both Djokovic and Mensik are vying for milestone victories. A win would make the 37-year-old Djokovic only the third man in history alongside Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer to claim 100 tour-level titles. Additionally, the Serbian superstar could set a record seventh Miami Open triumph, surpassing Andre Agassi. Meanwhile, 19-year-old Mensik, a rising star on the ATP circuit, is chasing his first-ever tour-level title, with the potential to make history as the first player since 2001 to win his maiden title at an ATP Masters 1000 event.

Djokovic’s Swollen Eye Raises Fitness Concerns

Adding to the uncertainty surrounding the final, Novak Djokovic was spotted with a swollen eye during a practice session. TV cameras captured noticeable puffiness under his right eye, sparking injury concerns among fans and analysts. ESPN Vivo Spain reported that Djokovic was seen using eye drops during his warm-up, raising questions about his condition ahead of the final. Given his history of eye-related issues, including difficulties with contact lenses in past tournaments, speculation is rife over whether this will impact his performance against Mensik.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Despite the challenges posed by both the weather and Djokovic’s apparent injury, anticipation remains high for the final showdown in Miami. Fans and officials continue to await updates on when the match will commence, with organizers hoping for a break in the rain to allow play to begin.

ALSO READ: Inter Milan Secures Crucial 2-1 Win Over Udinese To Stay On Top