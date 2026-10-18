Michael Atherton, Nasser Hussain Missing From Pakistan Tri-Series Commentary Panel After Imran Khan Interview Controversy

Pakistan ODI Tri-Series 2026: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled its commentary team for the upcoming ODI tri-series involving Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka, with prominent English broadcasters Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain notably absent. Their omission comes months after a controversy erupted over a Sky Sports interview with the sons of imprisoned former Pakistan Prime Minister and cricket captain Imran Khan.

The six-member commentary panel announced on Saturday features former international cricketers from Pakistan, Sri Lanka and England. However, the absence of Atherton and Hussain has attracted attention because both were part of the broadcasting team during England’s previous Test tour of Pakistan in October 2024. The PCB has not publicly explained why the two experienced commentators were left out of the latest line-up.

The tri-series begins on Sunday, October 18, with Pakistan facing Sri Lanka. England complete the three-team line-up, with the tournament scheduled to run until October 31.

Imran Khan Interview Row Puts Spotlight On English Broadcasters

The controversy dates back to August 2026, when Atherton interviewed Imran Khan’s sons, Kasim and Sulaiman, in a segment broadcast by Sky Sports during the Lord’s Test between England and Pakistan.

The interview focused on the family’s concerns about Imran’s health and conditions in prison. His sons raised allegations of mistreatment and isolation, drawing renewed international attention to the former Pakistan captain’s circumstances.

The broadcast reportedly angered the PCB, which objected to the segment and lodged a complaint with Sky Sports over its political implications. Reports also suggested that the dispute escalated to the point where a possible protest involving Pakistan’s players was considered.

The interview was broadcast in the UK, while viewers in Pakistan could not watch the full segment on state broadcaster PTV. Atherton subsequently addressed the controversy in a podcast discussion with Hussain, defending the coverage and criticising attempts to marginalise Imran Khan’s public legacy.

Neither the PCB’s latest announcement nor its published panel details offered an official explanation linking the commentators’ absence to the earlier dispute.

Waqar Younis, Mark Butcher Among Names In Commentary Team

The announced panel includes Pakistan greats Waqar Younis, Aamir Sohail, Bazid Khan and Urooj Mumtaz. Sri Lankan commentator Roshan Abeysinghe and former England batter Mark Butcher complete the group, while Zainab Abbas will serve as presenter.

COMMENTARY PANEL FOR TRI-SERIES. https://t.co/1OOvsTHt7Z — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) October 17, 2026







Younis is scheduled to join the team from the second fixture, when Pakistan take on England in Rawalpindi on October 20.

Pakistan, England And Sri Lanka Set For ODI Tri-Series

Rawalpindi will host the opening three matches, including England’s clash with Sri Lanka on October 22. The tournament will then move to Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium for league fixtures on October 25, 27 and 29.

The final is scheduled for October 31 in Lahore, with the two highest-ranked teams advancing to the title match. While the cricket promises an intriguing contest between the three sides, the absence of Atherton and Hussain has added an off-field talking point ahead of the opening match.