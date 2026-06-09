Michael Clarke Meets Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, Reveals Plans to Launch Cricket Academy in Haryana | WATCH Video

Michael Clarke meets Haryana CM: In a meeting with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday in Chandigarh, former Australian captain Michael Clarke emphasized his wish to support the development of cricket in the state, including the potential establishment of a cricket academy in the future. During his visit to the Chief Minister’s home, “Sant Kabir Kutir,” Clarke played cricket with CM Saini and complimented his passion for the game. After the IPL 2026 concluded, the former Australian captain is currently in India, where he provided commentary for the Test match against Afghanistan.







Michael Clarke talks about relationship between India and Australia









The former Australian test captain spoke to ANI after his meeting with Haryana Chief Minister. Clarke talked about the importance of the relationship between India and Australia. He said, “I bowled a delivery to him (Nayab Singh Saini), and he hit a six off it. The relationship between India and Australia is so important. The IPL just concluded, and I am here to do commentary during the Test Match against Afghanistan, and what an honour to meet the CM. His love and passion for the sport are super important. I hope we will be able to produce even better cricketers from Haryana. I hope to spend more time and maybe even set up my own cricket academy here, bring some young Australian players here and take some Indians to Australia.”

How can Michael Clarke boost cricket in Haryana by opening an academy?

A cricket academy supported by a figure like Clarke could really enhance the cricket scenario in Haryana. Australia has a legacy of producing top-notch cricketers throughout the years. Such an academy, under Clarke’s leadership, could adopt the latest training methods, incorporate sports science, mental conditioning, and high-performance coaching strategies – all the things that Australian cricket has implemented effectively over the years.

The most exciting part of Clarke’s suggestion is the potential of player exchange programs. It would be a great opportunity for the young Indian players to get a first-hand experience of the Australian conditions, and But, the Australian players will be able to understand the Indian subcontinent’s cricketing culture.

Michael Clarke one of Australia’s best

One of Australia’s most accomplished batters, Clarke made 8,643 runs in 115 Tests, including 28 centuries, placing him among the country’s leading run-scorers. In One-Day Internationals, he amassed 7,981 runs and remains fourth on Australia’s all-time ODI run charts. Clarke announced himself on the Test stage with a memorable 151 on debut against India in Bengaluru in 2004. He later became only the sixth Australian to score a Test triple century when he made an unbeaten 329 against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground during the 2011-12 series.

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer’s Father Santosh Iyer Breaks Into Dance After Son is Named Team India T20I Captain; Viral Video Wins Hearts | WATCH