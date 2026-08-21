Michael Hussey To Leave CSK? Australian Legend Breaks Silence After Being Offered England Coaching Role

“There is a ⁠lot of different things to consider. My short answer is I would not say no to anything really. I love the coaching side of the game. I love trying to help players get ​better whether they are Australians, English, South Africans, Pakistan or India or anywhere, it does not bother me. But if that is your job and that is ‌what ⁠you are doing you just get on with it. I won’t be rushing into a decision. I have a very ​close relationship with Stephen Fleming ​and that has an ⁠impact on it as well. The time away from family is a real thing for me. I am not in a position to say yay or nay any ​time soon ,” ​Hussey told Fox Sports News.