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Home > Sports News > Michael Hussey To Leave CSK? Australian Legend Breaks Silence After Being Offered England Coaching Role

Michael Hussey To Leave CSK? Australian Legend Breaks Silence After Being Offered England Coaching Role

Former Australian legend Michael Hussey has broken his silence on whether or not he will accept the responsibility of being the batting coach of England ahead of the vital Ashes series next year at home.

Michael Hussey To Leave CSK? Australian Legend Breaks Silence After Being Offered England Coaching Role. (Image Credits: X)
Michael Hussey To Leave CSK? Australian Legend Breaks Silence After Being Offered England Coaching Role. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-08-21 12:09 IST

Former Australian legend Michael Hussey has broken his silence on whether or not he will accept the responsibility of being the batting coach of England ahead of the vital Ashes series next year at home. Hussey, who is currently the batting coach of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL, said he was unsure of Stephen Fleming’s offer but not dismissing the role either. Nevertheless, he would likely need to quit as CSK’s batting coach if he joins England’s coaching staff.

“⁠Lot of different things to consider” – Michael Hussey

Fleming, who took over as England coach from fellow New Zealander Brendon McCullum in July, has played and coached with Hussey at Indian Premier League outfit Chennai Super Kings for 15 years. Hussey, known as “Mr Cricket” for his ​deep knowledge and love of the game, said he was not sure if his friend’s offer was ​serious but would not dismiss it out of hand if it was.
“There is a ⁠lot of different things to consider. My short answer is I would not say no to anything really. I love the coaching side of the game. I love trying to help players get ​better whether they are Australians, English, South Africans, Pakistan or India or anywhere, it does not bother me. But if that is your job and that is ‌what ⁠you are doing you just get on with it. I won’t be rushing into a decision. I have a very ​close relationship with Stephen Fleming ​and that has an ⁠impact on it as well. The time away from family is a real thing for me. I am not in a position to say yay or nay any ​time soon,” ​Hussey told Fox Sports News.
Hussey, who scored 6,235 runs for Australia in 79 tests, previously coached England on their run to the Twenty20 World Cup title in 2022 and said ​it had felt odd wearing the kit of Australia’s greatest cricketing rivals.
“It would feel a bit weird – definitely – ​coaching for England against Australia in an Ashes series, no question,” Hussey added.
Hussey said he thought Fleming was a good choice as coach as ​England looked to ⁠put the “Bazball” era behind them.
“He has a very good understanding of the game. Very shrewd operator who gets that balance between enjoyment and fun and relationships. He has a great chance to do well. He wants to keep the ⁠game moving ​forward but perhaps not as recklessly as England have been recently. ​He will try and be a bit smarter with it,” he said.
England host Australia in the Ashes in June, July and August next year, looking ​to take possession of the urn for the first time since 2015.
(With inputs from Reuters)
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Michael Hussey To Leave CSK? Australian Legend Breaks Silence After Being Offered England Coaching Role
Tags: Australia national cricket teamchennai super kingsEngland National Cricket TeamMichael HusseyStephen Fleming

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Michael Hussey To Leave CSK? Australian Legend Breaks Silence After Being Offered England Coaching Role
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