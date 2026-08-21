Michael Hussey To Leave CSK? Australian Legend Breaks Silence After Being Offered England Coaching Role

Former Australian legend Michael Hussey has broken his silence on whether or not he will accept the responsibility of being the batting coach of England ahead of the vital Ashes series next year at home. Hussey, who is currently the batting coach of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL, said he was unsure of Stephen Fleming’s offer but not dismissing the role either. Nevertheless, he would likely need to quit as CSK’s batting coach if he joins England’s coaching staff.
“Lot of different things to consider” – Michael Hussey
“There is a lot of different things to consider. My short answer is I would not say no to anything really. I love the coaching side of the game. I love trying to help players get better whether they are Australians, English, South Africans, Pakistan or India or anywhere, it does not bother me. But if that is your job and that is what you are doing you just get on with it. I won’t be rushing into a decision. I have a very close relationship with Stephen Fleming and that has an impact on it as well. The time away from family is a real thing for me. I am not in a position to say yay or nay any time soon,” Hussey told Fox Sports News.
“It would feel a bit weird – definitely – coaching for England against Australia in an Ashes series, no question,” Hussey added.
“He has a very good understanding of the game. Very shrewd operator who gets that balance between enjoyment and fun and relationships. He has a great chance to do well. He wants to keep the game moving forward but perhaps not as recklessly as England have been recently. He will try and be a bit smarter with it,” he said.