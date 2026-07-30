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Home > Sports News > Michael Olise Vacation Video Goes Viral: France Star Parties With Bikini-Clad Women After Record-Breaking FIFA World Cup 2026 | WATCH

Michael Olise Vacation Video Goes Viral: France Star Parties With Bikini-Clad Women After Record-Breaking FIFA World Cup 2026 | WATCH

France and Bayern Munich star Michael Olise has gone viral after videos of him enjoying his offseason vacation surfaced on social media. Fresh off a historic FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign in which he broke Pele's long-standing record for the most assists in a single edition, the 24-year-old was seen riding a jet ski and unwinding with friends following a memorable season.

Michael Olise was seen vacationing after a grueling season with Bayern Munich and France. Image Credit: Instagram
Michael Olise was seen vacationing after a grueling season with Bayern Munich and France. Image Credit: Instagram

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: Thu 2026-07-30 14:08 IST

Michael Olise Vacation Video: France World Cup hero Michael Olise was seen making the most of his vacation. The 24-year-old, who plays as a right winger and a central attacking midfielder as well, played a huge role in Les Bleus’ journey to the semi-final during the recently concluded tournament in North America. Olise, who broke the record for the most assists in a single edition, was instrumental in leading to seven goals. Although France failed to make it past the semi-final, Olise earned himself a much-deserved break after a gruelling season with the national team and Bayern Munich.

WATCH: Michael Olise enjoys a break surrounded by Bikini-clad Women




Michael Olise was seen enjoying himself after a gruelling season with France and Bayern Munich. The 24-year-old is seen partying on what appears to be a jet ski surrounded by Women wearing bikinis. In a video that has since gone viral, a woman has been seen twerking in the face of the footballer. 

The video was posted by Izolan, a French rapper and hip-hop artist, on Instagram. While the women in the video have not been identified, there is no denying the fact that Olise has certainly taken another step to get himself away from the football field.

Michael Olise Breaks Pele’s FIFA World Cup Record

Despite France finishing fourth at the FIFA World Cup 2026, Michael Olise had a successful individual campaign which saw him break Pele’s record for the most assists in a single edition of the tournament. The 24-year-old provided seven assists during the tournament, including two in the third-place playoff match against England. He went past Pele’s record of six, which the Brazilian legend had recorded in 1970. 

Michael Olise 2025/26 Season

Michael Olise enjoyed his most successful time during the 2025/26 season. The 24-year-old recorded 31 assists during the season. He came close to breaking Lionel Messi’s all-time record for the most assists in a season. However, the French footballer fell short by three assists of matching the record of the Argentine. 

Playing more as a creative force both at the club and the national level, Olise still managed to net 22 goals for Bayern Munich. He played both as an Attacking Midfielder and Right Winger at the club level. Meanwhile, in a star-studded attack in the France lineup at the FIFA World Cup 2026, Olise led the midfield line. 

Also Read: Brazil vs India Football Match 2026: Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil Likely to Face India in Historic Kolkata Friendly — Report

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Michael Olise Vacation Video Goes Viral: France Star Parties With Bikini-Clad Women After Record-Breaking FIFA World Cup 2026 | WATCH
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Michael Olise Vacation Video Goes Viral: France Star Parties With Bikini-Clad Women After Record-Breaking FIFA World Cup 2026 | WATCH
Michael Olise Vacation Video Goes Viral: France Star Parties With Bikini-Clad Women After Record-Breaking FIFA World Cup 2026 | WATCH
Michael Olise Vacation Video Goes Viral: France Star Parties With Bikini-Clad Women After Record-Breaking FIFA World Cup 2026 | WATCH
Michael Olise Vacation Video Goes Viral: France Star Parties With Bikini-Clad Women After Record-Breaking FIFA World Cup 2026 | WATCH

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