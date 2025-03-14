Home
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Michigan State Advances In Big Ten Tournament With 74-64 Win Over Oregon

Michigan State Advances In Big Ten Tournament With 74-64 Win Over Oregon

Oregon attempted to neutralize Jase Richardson by playing him physically, but the freshman guard found ways to make an impact.

Michigan State Advances In Big Ten Tournament With 74-64 Win Over Oregon


Michigan State basketball secured a crucial victory over Oregon in the Big Ten Tournament, defeating the Ducks 74-64 on Friday. This win not only helped the Spartans advance in the tournament but also showcased their strengths on both ends of the court. Despite Oregon matching MSU in the second half, the Spartans’ dominant first-half performance set the tone for the game. Here are the five biggest takeaways from the victory:

Dominant First-Half Rebounding

Michigan State’s rebounding effort in the first half was nothing short of spectacular. The Spartans grabbed eight of their ten offensive rebounds before halftime, which played a crucial role in their 10-point lead at the break. Although Oregon held its own in the second half, the damage had already been done, with MSU’s early rebounding advantage proving to be a decisive factor in the outcome.

Jase Richardson’s Versatility Shines

Oregon attempted to neutralize Jase Richardson by playing him physically, but the freshman guard found ways to make an impact. Despite taking a beating throughout the game, Richardson used his aggression to his advantage, earning ten trips to the free-throw line. His ability to adapt and excel in different aspects of the game underscores his importance to the Spartans’ offensive success.

Coen Carr’s Consistency Cannot Be Ignored

Coen Carr’s performances are no longer a surprise they’re expected. Once seen as an occasional standout, Carr has cemented himself as one of MSU’s most reliable players. His rebounding, defensive intensity, and transition play have made him an invaluable asset. His ability to contribute consistently, even knocking down a three-pointer in this game, suggests his game is still evolving. If he adds perimeter shooting to his skill set, he’ll be even more dangerous.

Jaden Akins’ Elite Defense

One of the most impressive aspects of MSU’s win was Jaden Akins’ lockdown defense on Oregon’s Jackson Shelstad. Shelstad, an All-Conference player, struggled against Akins, scoring just eight points and missing all five of his three-point attempts. Akins’ defensive effort was a key reason why the Ducks couldn’t close the gap, as he effectively shut down one of their top offensive threats.

Jeremy Fears Jr. Finds His Confidence

Earlier in the season, Jeremy Fears Jr. experienced a rough patch where his confidence appeared shaken. However, his performance against Oregon suggests he’s turned a corner. Fears played with poise, finishing third on the team in scoring with 11 points while aggressively attacking the basket. His resurgence could be crucial for Michigan State as they continue their tournament run.

With this victory, Michigan State continues to build momentum in the Big Ten Tournament. Their ability to dominate the boards, defend at a high level, and rely on key contributors like Richardson, Carr, Akins, and Fears makes them a formidable opponent moving forward.

