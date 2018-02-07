Despite dominating the cricketing world by smashing centuries and breaking records day in and day out, Virat Kohli failed to earn the much-deserved appreciation from Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur. Speaking about the Indian run machine, Arthur acknowledged Kohli as a fantastic player but doubted his abilities of scoring a century in Pakistan. Arthur believes Kohli will not be able to get a ton in Pakistan because his bowlers will not make it easy for him to score runs.

Arthur still believes Kohli cannot defy all odds in Pakistan because his bowlers will not make it easy for him to score. “Kohli is a fantastic player but our team will make it hard (for him) to score a century there (Pakistan),” Mickey Arthur was quoted as saying. “It has been a great pleasure to watch Kohli scoring against all teams and it is always enjoyable to watch his batting. However, our bowlers will not make it easy for him to score there,” Arthur added. The 49-year old former South African cricketer’s comments about the Indian run machine have sparked another debate in the cricketing loving nations.

Kohli, who reached new heights by scoring his 33rd ODI ton against South Africa at Durban became the third batsman to score a century against nine different countries in their home soil. Before King Kohli era, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar and Sri Lankan cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya were the only two players to smash centuries in nine different countries out of possible ten. While Sachin missed out to score his tenth ton against West Indies, Sanath failed to deliver in Zimbabwe. Team India skipper Virat Kohli on the other hand has never scored a ton against their greatest rivals Pakistan.