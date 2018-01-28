BCCI has announced 16 men squad for the T20 series against South Africa, which will begin from February 18 at Johannesburg. Middle-order batsman Suresh Raina has made his comeback after a long time in the Indian squad. Along with Raina, Left-arm spinner Axar Patel and pacer Shardul Thakur are also back in blue jersey. India will play 3 T20 match series against Proteas on 18th, 21st, and 24th February.

Batsman Suresh Raina made his comeback to the Indian T20 cricket squad after being named on Sunday for the away series against South Africa. The 31-year-old Uttar Pradesh batsman had a very good outing at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy domestic T20, scoring 314 runs at a strike-rate of 146.04. The left-handed batsman had last played for the Indian team in the three-match series win over England in January-February. Mumbai batsman Shreyas Iyer was not included in the 16-man squad.

Basil Thampi, Deepak Hooda, Mohammed Siraj and Washington Sundar, who were in the squad for the Sri Lanka series at home have not been named this time. Skipper Virat Kohli and pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar had been rested in that home series. Left-arm spinner Axar Patel and pacer Shardul Thakur have also returned to the squad. The T20Is begin with the first game in Johannesburg on February 18. Prior to the series, India and South Africa will play a six-match One-Day International (ODI) series, which begins on February 1.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked the squad for the three-match T2OI series against South Africa. The T20I series will be played after the completion of the ODI series,” said the BCCI in a statement. The Men in Blue are scheduled to play three T20Is against the Proteas – Feb 18 in Johannesburg, Feb 21 in Centurion and Feb 24 in Cape Town.

Raina last played for India in February 2017 against England. Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane has once again been overlooked for the T20I series.

Squad: Virat Kohli (Captain) Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Shardul Thakur.