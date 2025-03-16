Home
Sunday, March 16, 2025
  'Might Not Have An Australia Tour Again': Virat Kohli's Shocking Admission About His Future

‘Might Not Have An Australia Tour Again’: Virat Kohli’s Shocking Admission About His Future

Virat Kohli is as keen as ever on the game, but he realizes that as his career approaches its sunset years, the chances to correct earlier errors are decreasing.

Virat Kohli is as keen as ever on the game, but he realizes that as his career approaches its sunset years, the chances to correct earlier errors are decreasing. Though he still lingers in disappointment when performances do not go according to script, the erstwhile Indian skipper has come to terms with the journey so far.

Looking Back at a Disappointing Australia Tour

Fresh from India’s ICC Champions Trophy triumph, Kohli paused to look back at the team’s tough Test series in Australia last November. The tour began on a high, with India winning the opening Test in Perth. But the momentum was lost as they lost three of the next four games. Kohli himself began well, hitting a hundred in the first Test, but lost his form later on, ending the series with only 190 runs from nine innings at a low average of 23.75.

At 36, Kohli realizes that another opportunity to feature in a Test series in Australia might not arise again.

“If you ask me the intensity of how disappointed I’ve been… for me the most recent Australia tour would be the one that’s most fresh,” Kohli admitted during a talk session at the RCB Innovation Lab. “So, it might feel the most intense to me. But I can’t look at it that way. I might not have an Australia tour again in me in four years’ time.”

Learning to Accept and Move On

In spite of the failures, Kohli has learned to accept, realizing that not all disappointments in the past can be rectified.

“I don’t have the chance to correct it. So you have to make peace with whatever’s happened in your life. Like in 2014 (against England), I still had the chance to go in 2018 and do what I did. It might not have been the case,” he reflected.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy was a series where Kohli would have liked to have a lasting impact, but things didn’t quite work out as planned.

“Once you start thinking of the disappointment from the outside, then you start burdening yourself way more,” Kohli explained. “That’s something that I’ve surely experienced in Australia as well. Because I got a good score in the first Test. I thought, right, let’s go. There’s going to be another big series for me. It didn’t turn out that way. How do you cope up with this? For me, it’s just about acceptance. This is what happened. I’m going to be honest with myself.”

In the future, Kohli will return to action in IPL 2025, playing in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru jersey once more, eager to lift the IPL trophy for the first time in his career.

ALSO READ: India Masters vs West Indies Masters Live Streaming: IML Final Match Details, When And Where To Watch

 

Filed under

Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy India IPL 2025 Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Test Career

