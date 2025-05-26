Home
Monday, May 26, 2025
Mike Hussey’s CSK Future In Doubt? Suresh Raina Hints at Potential Replacement As Batting Coach

Mike Hussey's CSK Future in Doubt? Suresh Raina Hints at Potential Replacement as Batting Coach


Chennai Super Kings (CSK) appear to be gearing up for a possible overhaul before the next edition of the Indian Premier League. During their final league game of IPL 2025 against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, Suresh Raina dropped an intriguing hint that a change in the coaching department might be on the cards. The spotlight seems to be on the position of batting coach, which is currently held by Australian great Michael Hussey.

Subtle Hint Sparks Speculation

While on commentary duties with Aakash Chopra, Raina suggested that CSK may be looking for a new batting coach.

Chopra tried to get more information by asking if the potential coach’s initials begin with the letter “S.”

Raina responded with a cryptic clue. “He has made the fastest fifty.”

Chopra, quick to connect the dots, replied, “Chalo ho gaya bhai, you heard it first here.”

The comment has fueled speculation, especially since Raina holds the record for the fastest fifty by a CSK batter, achieved in just 16 balls during the 2014 season.

Sridharan Sriram Reacts to Raina’s Claim

After CSK’s convincing 83-run win over GT, assistant bowling coach Sridharan Sriram was asked about Raina’s comments.

“I don’t know. I have to ask him if he said that,” Sriram replied, keeping his response brief and cautious.

CSK’s Poor Season May Trigger Changes

Despite finishing the league with a dominant victory, CSK had a forgettable season overall. For the first time in their history, the team ended at the bottom of the points table. They won only four of their 14 matches and missed the playoffs for the second year in a row.

There has also been scrutiny of CSK’s auction strategy. Interestingly, the injury replacements — Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, and Dewald Brevis — all made a strong impact.

“These are forced changes. There were injuries that happened, and we had to replace. Fortunately for us, the people who replaced came in and did well. I won’t go back and dig too deep into it, saying we made mistakes at the auction table,” Sriram said.

As CSK prepares for the next chapter, possible shifts in the coaching staff could signal the start of a broader rebuilding effort.

ALSO READ: Ajinkya Rahane's Insightful Take On Venkatesh Iyer's Mindset: 'If He's Getting Rs 20 Plus Crore…'

 

