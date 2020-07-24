Mike Tyson, the baddest man on the planet, will return to the boxing ring, and face off against fellow legend Roy Jones Jr. Tyson's comeback has been rumored for a while, but nothing had materialized until now.

Heavyweight boxing legend, and ‘Baddest man on the planet’, Mike Tyson, is making a comeback to the boxing ring, on September 12th, 2020. He’ll be facing off against Roy Jones Jr. a legend in his own right, in an 8 round exhibition match. Both men boast multiple world championships, and are revered in the boxing community.

We last saw ‘Iron’ Mike box in 2005, at which point he retired, unable to cope with losing two fights on the trot for the first time in his career. Throughout the 90s, he wowed fans with scary power, lightning quick reflexes, and ruthless aggression.

But as brilliant as he was inside the ring, as troubled as he was outside it. In 2003, he filed for bankruptcy. At one point he went to prison for cocaine possession. He was controversy’s favorite child, always mired in drama and controversy.

Also Read: Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa confirmed for UFC 253

Also Read: IPL 2020 to be played from 19th September in UAE

The only heavyweight boxer to ever unify the WBA, WBC and IBF world titles, now shifts his focus back to boxing. He’s been teasing a comeback for quite some time now, leaving boxing fans pondering possible match-ups. Even the current Heavyweight king, Tyson Fury, suggested he’d like to take on Mike Tyson in an exhibition match, if possible.

The event will be broadcast on a pay-per-view model, and will feature an undercard bout between social media influencer Jake Paul, and former NBA player Nate Robinson. Further details about the match card and event will be announced soon.

Also Read: ‘Could have been better’: Anil Kumble on coaching India

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App