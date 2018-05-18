The speculation is strife that Arsenal board will announce the club's next manager before the FIFA World Cup commences. Apparently, Arteta was earmarked by the Arsenal management after leading candidate Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri reiterated his desire to stay with the Italian giants.

Former Arsenal midfielder Mikel Arteta will replace departing Arsene Wenger as the head coach of Arsenal football club, if reports are to be believed. Arteta, who serves in the core team of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City as a coach, has agreed in principle to be Arsenal coach. However, a contract is yet to be signed by the former Spain international and an imminent announcement by the North London club is expected in the coming days.

The speculation is strife that Arsenal board will announce the club’s next manager before the FIFA World Cup commences. Apparently, Arteta was earmarked by the Arsenal management after leading candidate Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri reiterated his desire to stay with the Italian giants. Earlier, Arsenal was dealt a blow when Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers rejected the offer to replace Wenger at the Arsenal hot seat.

After retiring from Arsenal, Mikel Arteta joined the coaching team of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City and the former Everton player has taken leaps and bounds under the tutelage of Guardiola. Arteta is rated highly among his colleagues and by coach Guardiola himself for his tactical acumen. He is credited for the resurgence of Raheem Sterling who scored 23 goals and created another 17 during the record-breaking season of 2017-18.

A product of Barcelona’s famed youth academy La Masia, Mikel Arteta signed for Arsenal from Everton in the summer of 2011 and went on to make 150 appearances for the club. He was a leader of the men during his stint at the Emirates Stadium and scored 16 goals and assisted another 8.

