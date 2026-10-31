MIL vs INT, Serie A: Check AC Milan vs Inter Milan All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

AC Milan vs Inter Milan, Serie A All You Need To Know: AC Milan will face city rivals Inter Milan in the Derby della Madonnina at the San Siro on Saturday (Oct 31). Milan head into the contest after suffering a 4-2 defeat against Bologna, leaving them seven points behind Serie A leaders Inter. The Nerazzurri, meanwhile, maintained their position at the top of the table with a victory over Venezia, scoring twice in the closing stages. While Milan will be looking to revive their title challenge, Inter will aim to strengthen their hold on first place. Here are all the details, including kick-off time, venue, TV broadcast, live streaming and predicted playing XIs.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan Serie A Match Details

Match: AC Milan vs Inter Milan, Serie A

AC Milan vs Inter Milan, Serie A Date: Saturday (Oct 31), 2026

Saturday (Oct 31), 2026 Venue: San Siro, Milan, Italy

San Siro, Milan, Italy Kick-off Time: 1:15 AM IST (Sunday, Nov 1)

Where to Watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan Live on TV in India?

The AC Milan vs Inter Milan Serie A derby will be telecast live on the Unite8 Sports Network in India.

How to Watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Derby della Madonnina between AC Milan and Inter Milan on the Zee5 app and website.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan Team News

AC Milan have enjoyed a turnaround in their recent derby record, avoiding defeat in their last seven encounters against Inter while recording five victories during that period. The Rossoneri also completed a league double over their city rivals last season, winning both matches 1-0. However, their campaign eventually unravelled, with six defeats in their final 10 league games costing them a Champions League qualification spot.

Inter, on the other hand, have maintained their momentum under Cristian Chivu after winning the Scudetto and Coppa Italia last season. The Nerazzurri responded to their November derby defeat by putting together a 15-match unbeaten run in Serie A. They have also shown their ability to fight back in recent matches, coming from behind for the fifth time in eight league games during their dramatic victory over Fiorentina. Milan will need a strong performance to close the gap at the top, while Inter will look to extend their lead over their rivals.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan Predicted Playing XIs

AC Milan Predicted XI: Mike Maignan, Mario Gila, Koni De Winter, Strahinja Pavlovic, Davide Bartesaghi, Moreira, Luka Modric, Yunus Musah, Cisse, Christian Pulisic, Ramos.

Inter Milan Predicted XI: Josep Martinez, Manuel Akanji, Alessandro Bastoni, Carlos Augusto, Andy Diouf, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Federico Dimarco, Marcus Thuram, Francesco Pio Esposito.