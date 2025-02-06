Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics Face Venue Uncertainty One Year Before Opening

As the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics mark the one-year countdown to the opening ceremony scheduled for February 6, 2026, uncertainty looms over the readiness of key venues.

The century-old sliding center in Cortina d'Ampezzo remains a half-completed construction site, prompting concerns from the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Sliding Center Completion Deadline in Jeopardy

The sliding center, which will host bobsled, luge, and skeleton events, is undergoing a comprehensive rebuild. The IOC has set a deadline for pre-certification by the end of next month, with officials wary that the project may not meet the deadline. As a contingency plan, the IOC has proposed moving the sliding events to Lake Placid, New York.

Fabio Saldini, the Italian government commissioner overseeing the €118 million project, reported that nearly 70% of the track is complete. However, the site remains chaotic, with 180 workers toiling from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily. Despite the intensive efforts, there are doubts about whether the track will be ready for an official test event in October.

The decision to designate Lake Placid as a backup venue was made because it required no additional investment. “We chose Lake Placid because it was the only place where they offered us the track without requiring us to make any investments,” said Milan-Cortina CEO Andrea Varnier. Despite the contingency, Varnier expressed confidence that the events would take place in Cortina.

Environmental Concerns and Local Protests

Environmental groups have criticized the track reconstruction for its ecological impact, citing the removal of 800 trees. Saldini refuted claims that the trees were all a century old and pledged to plant 10,000 trees upon project completion.

General ticket sales for the Games are set to begin, following pre-registration that attracted over 350,000 requests from 210 countries. Sliding events are among the least expensive, with luge tickets starting at €40 and bobsled tickets capped at €100. However, concerns remain about how ticket holders will be accommodated if events are relocated to Lake Placid.

Scattered Venues and Logistical Complexities

The Games will be hosted across multiple regions in northern Italy, with venues scattered between Cortina, Bormio, Livigno, Anterselva, Val di Fiemme, and Milan. This decentralized approach, while cost-effective, presents logistical challenges. “It’s very complicated due to the big distances and different representatives in each region,” Varnier acknowledged.

Many of the venues have a long history of hosting major winter sports events. For example, Bormio has hosted the Alpine skiing world championships twice, while Val di Fiemme has hosted three Nordic world championships.

Impact on Athletes

The decentralized setup poses challenges for athletes like Ester Ledecka, who won gold in both Alpine skiing and snowboarding at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. With events scheduled on the same day at resorts hours apart, athletes may be forced to choose between competitions.

As the countdown to the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics continues, the completion of the sliding center remains a critical concern. While officials remain optimistic, the IOC’s demand for a contingency plan underscores the high stakes involved. The next few months will be crucial in determining whether the Games can fully deliver on their promise of a world-class sporting event.

