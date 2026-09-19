Millwall vs West Ham Live Streaming: Can Jarrod Bowen and Co. Continue Dominant Run? When and Where to Watch EFL Championship Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in UK, India

Millwall vs West Ham Live Streaming: Millwall will host West Ham United at The Den on Saturday (Sep 19), with the visitors aiming to strengthen their position at the top of the EFL Championship table. The Hammers have won their last four league matches, while Millwall will look to close the gap on their East London rivals. Here are all the details, including match timing, TV broadcast, live streaming, team news and predicted playing XIs.

Millwall vs West Ham EFL Championship Match Details

Match: Millwall vs West Ham United, EFL Championship 2026-27

Millwall vs West Ham United, EFL Championship 2026-27 Date: Saturday, September 19, 2026

Saturday, September 19, 2026 Venue: The Den, London

The Den, London Kick-off Time: 5:00 PM IST (12:30 PM BST)

Where to Watch Millwall vs West Ham Live on TV?

The Millwall vs West Ham EFL Championship match will not be shown live on television in India. In the UK, the match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

How to Watch Millwall vs West Ham Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Millwall vs West Ham EFL Championship match live on the FanCode app and website. In the UK, fans can stream the match live on the Sky Sports app and website.

Millwall vs West Ham Team News

West Ham head into the London derby at the top of the Championship table on goal difference after winning four league matches in succession. The Hammers have scored at least three goals in each of those victories, including a 6-0 demolition of Wrexham. Their six-game unbeaten run across all competitions ended with a 3-2 EFL Cup defeat to Fulham on Tuesday. Millwall, meanwhile, sit 11th and have collected four points from their last three Championship matches, but have conceded 13 goals in five league games.

Millwall vs West Ham Predicted Playing XIs

Millwall Predicted XI: Crocombe, Osei-Tutu, Taylor, Cooper, Sturge, Metcalfe, Mazou-Sacko, Sykes, Dykes, Neghli, Arconte.

West Ham United Predicted XI: Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Kilman, Morato, Bowen, Mukasa, Engels, Solomon, Piroe, Castellanos.

Millwall vs West Ham Match Prediction

West Ham’s attacking form has been impressive, with the Hammers scoring at least three goals in each of their last four Championship victories. Millwall’s defensive record could be tested again, having conceded 13 times in five league matches. The visitors will look to continue their strong run and retain their place at the top of the table.