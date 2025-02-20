Milwaukee Bucks’ Bobby Portis Banned From 25 Games for Drug Policy Violation

The NBA has suspended Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis for 25 games after he violated the league’s anti-drug policy. The league announced the suspension on Thursday, ruling Portis out for most of the remainder of the season.

The NBA has suspended Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis for 25 games after he violated the league’s anti-drug policy. The league announced the suspension on Thursday, ruling Portis out for most of the remainder of the season. The loss is a major setback for the Bucks, who are currently in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 29-24.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Portis Tested Positive for Tramadol

Portis was found to have tested positive for tramadol, a prescription pain medication used to treat severe pain. His representative, Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports, explained that the situation was an accident.

“I am devastated for Bobby right now because he made an honest mistake and the ramifications of it are incredibly significant,” Bartelstein told ESPN.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to Bartelstein, Portis believed he was taking Toradol, an approved pain medication frequently used by players and teams for pain relief and inflammation. However, tramadol was recently added to the league’s banned substances list this past spring. The mix-up occurred when an assistant, who had a valid prescription for tramadol, mistakenly told Portis it was Toradol.

“This was, again, an honest mistake that was made because of the similarity in the names of the drugs and the fact they both serve a very similar purpose,” Bartelstein explained. “Bobby was using this anti-inflammatory pain-reducing medication to deal with an elbow injury he had this past fall and believed he was taking Toradol to alleviate some pain in preparation for that night’s game.”

No Appeal from Portis

Despite the unfortunate mistake, Portis has chosen not to appeal the NBA’s ruling. The suspension will result in significant financial losses, as Portis will forfeit $2.85 million in salary during his absence.

With Portis sidelined, the Bucks now have an open roster spot to potentially bring in another player as they push toward the playoffs. His absence will be deeply felt, as he is considered one of the NBA’s top sixth men and a crucial piece of the Bucks’ rotation.

Portis’ Impact on the Bucks

Portis has been a vital contributor for Milwaukee, averaging 13.7 points and 8.3 rebounds in 46 games this season. Among all NBA bench players, he ranks sixth in scoring and second in rebounding. Over the past three years, Portis has accumulated the second-most points of any reserve player in the league. He has also been a top contender for the Sixth Man of the Year award, finishing in the top three in voting in the past two seasons.

Portis will be eligible to return to action on April 8 when the Bucks face the Minnesota Timberwolves. By then, only four games will remain in the regular season.