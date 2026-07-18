Minerva Academy FC Defends World Youth Cup Title, Beats Brazil’s RS Sports Yellow to Win Gothia Cup 2026 in Sweden

Chandigarh’s young football club Minerva Academy FC bagged another international crown in their history on European grounds today. The Indian under-12 stars emerged victorious over the Brazilian giants RS Sports Yellow to bring home the illustrious Gothia Cup 202022 trophy with a victory of 2-1. The Gothia Cup is known all over the world as the official World Youth Cup, with numerous nations’ professional academy teams taking part in this popular event. The highly talented young Indians maintained an unbeaten campaign till the end to win their world title.

Dramatic Final Victory Against Brazilian Powerhouse RS Sports Yellow

The final match between the two elite youth sides was a closely fought encounter from the opening whistle. Minerva Academy FC displayed great defensive discipline to contain the attacking play of their South American opponents. Elite forward Kipgen Thangsanglen scored the opening goal to give the Indian team a crucial advantage in the high-stakes match. After the Brazilian side found an equaliser, talented playmaker Mekhamkhraw Nongrem restored the lead for his team with a superbly struck free kick.

The young players held onto their lead during the intense final minutes to secure the consecutive championship trophy. This brilliant result ensures that the Chandigarh setup successfully retains their global crown on European soil while validating the long-term growth of their football production pipeline.

The Previous European Triumph At The Helsinki Cup 2026

This remarkable global achievement comes exactly one week after the dominant Indian squad captured another elite trophy in Finland. Minerva Academy FC scripted domestic football history by winning the prestigious Helsinki Cup 2026 title after registering a thrilling 1-0 victory against tournament hosts HJK Helsinki. Promising forward Rimoson scored the definitive match-winning goal in the 37th minute of that intense final to seal the historic win. By securing back-to-back international tournament victories within a single month, the elite youth setup has officially completed an unprecedented European double.

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