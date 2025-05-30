Home
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Live Tv
Mini-Rivalry Brewing? Hardik Pandya And Shubman Gill Share An Awkward Moment As GT Captain Snubs Handshake

After MI skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss, GT captain Shubman Gill turned to walk away, as the winning captain typically speaks first.

Mini-Rivalry Brewing? Hardik Pandya And Shubman Gill Share An Awkward Moment As GT Captain Snubs Handshake

Some fans felt that Gill deliberately missed the handshake and they claimed it a matter of "ego clash".


The toss ahead of the IPL 2025 Eliminator between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians sparked a minor stir online due to an uncomfortable moment between the captains.

After MI skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss, GT captain Shubman Gill turned to walk away, as the winning captain typically speaks first. However, Hardik extended his hand for a handshake, which Gill appeared to miss—intentionally or otherwise. This led to speculation among fans about a possible ego clash between the two players.

Social Media Reacts to Shubman Gill’s Missed Handshake

The missed handshake didn’t go unnoticed. Several fans took to social media, interpreting the moment as deliberate and hinting at tension between the two stars. The incident quickly trended, with some calling it an “ego battle” between former teammates.

Mumbai Indians Post Massive Total in Eliminator Clash

Batting first on a relatively flat Mullanpur surface, Mumbai Indians posted an imposing total of 228/5. Rohit Sharma led the charge with a vintage knock of 81 off 50 balls, taking full advantage of two dropped catches in the powerplay.

Making his debut for the Mumbai Indians, Jonny Bairstow was electric from the outset. Fresh off county cricket heroics for Yorkshire, he smashed 47 off just 22 deliveries, injecting momentum into MI’s innings early on. His standout moment came in the fourth over when he took apart Prasidh Krishna for 26 runs, including three towering sixes.

Rohit Sharma Punishes Gujarat Titans’ Fielding Errors

Rohit, dropped by both Gerald Coetzee and Kusal Mendis during the powerplay, made the opposition pay dearly. He took on spinners and pacers alike, notably targeting Sai Kishore with expertly timed sweep shots and even took the attack to Rashid Khan, smashing him over the ropes with ease.

By the end of the powerplay, Mumbai Indians were 79/0, their best start of the season. Rohit and Bairstow laid a solid foundation, enabling the middle order to accelerate further.

Once Suryakumar Yadav joined Rohit, the boundaries continued to rain. SKY punished Coetzee with back-to-back sixes, while Tilak Varma, struggling for form this season, chipped in with a quickfire 25 off 11. Skipper Hardik Pandya closed the innings in style with two sixes in the final over, pushing MI’s total past the 225 mark.

Gujarat Titans Struggle to Contain Big Totals

This match marked the third consecutive game where Gujarat Titans conceded over 225 runs, highlighting their ongoing struggles with bowling and fielding under pressure. Their task in the second innings appeared steep, especially against MI’s experienced bowling attack led by Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult.

