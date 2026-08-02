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Home > Sports News > Mirabai Chanu Gets Hero’s Welcome After Third Straight Commonwealth Games Gold, Rishikanta Makes Manipur Appeal

Mirabai Chanu Gets Hero’s Welcome After Third Straight Commonwealth Games Gold, Rishikanta Makes Manipur Appeal

Mirabai Chanu, Lovepreet Singh and India's Commonwealth Games 2026 medal winners received a rousing welcome in Delhi after a successful campaign in Glasgow.

Mirabai Chanu Gets Hero's Welcome After Third Straight CWG Gold; Rishikanta Makes Manipur Appeal. Photo X
Mirabai Chanu Gets Hero's Welcome After Third Straight CWG Gold; Rishikanta Makes Manipur Appeal. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sun 2026-08-02 21:02 IST

India’s Commonwealth Games 2026 campaigners received a warm welcome on their return home on Sunday, with Olympic medallist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu and Lovepreet Singh among the first group of athletes greeted by enthusiastic fans at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Mirabai added another landmark achievement to her decorated career in Glasgow, securing her third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal after finishing on top in the women’s 49kg weightlifting event.

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The Manipuri star said the victory carried special significance given her roots and the pride she feels representing India.

“Coming from Manipur, I feel really proud that I have done something good for my Country,” Mirabai told PTI after arriving at the airport.



Lovepreet also returned with a medal after narrowly missing out on the top spot in the men’s +110kg category. The Punjab weightlifter won silver by lifting a combined 388kg, including a Commonwealth Games record of 176kg in the snatch. Gold slipped away by just one kilogram.

The 28-year-old, however, was already looking ahead, setting his sights on the Asian Games in Japan.

“I would like to thank my Indian Navy staff and captain Vijay Kumar, and all who have come,” said Lovepreet.

Reflecting on the narrow difference between gold and silver, he refused to dwell on the result.

“It happens (missing on gold), but I did my hard work and I have got the result for that and when two players fight one has to lose. Up next, I will prepare well for Asian Games.”

India’s weightlifters delivered a strong overall showing in Glasgow, collecting eight medals. The contingent returned with one gold, six silver medals and one bronze.

Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam, who secured bronze in the women’s 58kg category, was delighted by the reception awaiting the athletes after their return.

“Everyone has welcomed us like this so it feels great, thankyou all for making feel like home,” she said.

“I’ll train even harder than I have so far for the upcoming competitions.”

Rishikanta Singh, meanwhile, claimed silver in the men’s 60kg division and promised to use the experience as motivation for future competitions.

“Feeling good that I have got a medal for India. I’ve already spoken about my performance, but I’ll come back stronger and perform even better,” Rishikanta said.

The Imphal-born Indian Army weightlifter also used the occasion to highlight the importance of peace in Manipur, believing stability could help the state produce more athletes.

“For me both Navy and Meitei are equal. I would want to say this that we need peace in Manipur so that Manipur could produce more athletes even better than me,” he said.

India’s overall Commonwealth Games campaign has been impressive, with the country currently fourth in the medal table. The contingent has accumulated 39 medals, including 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze.

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Mirabai Chanu Gets Hero’s Welcome After Third Straight Commonwealth Games Gold, Rishikanta Makes Manipur Appeal
Tags: Commonwealth Games 2026india commonwealth gamesLovepreet Singhlovepreet singh cwgMirabai Chanumirabai chanu cwg 2026

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Mirabai Chanu Gets Hero’s Welcome After Third Straight Commonwealth Games Gold, Rishikanta Makes Manipur Appeal

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Mirabai Chanu Gets Hero’s Welcome After Third Straight Commonwealth Games Gold, Rishikanta Makes Manipur Appeal
Mirabai Chanu Gets Hero’s Welcome After Third Straight Commonwealth Games Gold, Rishikanta Makes Manipur Appeal
Mirabai Chanu Gets Hero’s Welcome After Third Straight Commonwealth Games Gold, Rishikanta Makes Manipur Appeal
Mirabai Chanu Gets Hero’s Welcome After Third Straight Commonwealth Games Gold, Rishikanta Makes Manipur Appeal

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