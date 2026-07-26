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Home > Sports News > Mirabai Chanu Wins Gold In 48 KG Category At Commonwealth Games 2026— Full List Of Career Medals Won

Mirabai Chanu Wins Gold In 48 KG Category At Commonwealth Games 2026— Full List Of Career Medals Won

Mirabai Chanu wins gold in women's 48kg weightlifting at Commonwealth Games 2026 with a 190kg total lift. Check her complete career medal tally across Olympics & CWG.

Mirabai Chanu Wins Gold At Commonwealth Games 2026- Full List Of Career Medals Won. Photo X
Mirabai Chanu Wins Gold At Commonwealth Games 2026- Full List Of Career Medals Won. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sun 2026-07-26 21:47 IST

Indian weightlifting icon Saikhom Mirabai Chanu added another glorious chapter to her storied career by clinching the gold medal in the women’s 48kg category at the 2026 Commonwealth Games on Sunday.

The 31-year-old superstar delivered a record-breaking performance at the SEC Armadillo, lifting a combined total of 190 kg (85 kg Snatch + 105 kg Clean & Jerk) to earn India’s first gold medal of the Glasgow Games. With this victory, Chanu achieved a historic hat-trick of CWG gold medals, having previously stood atop the podium at Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022.

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Masterclass Performance in Glasgow

Chanu re-established her international dominance by breaking records in both segments of the competition. In the Snatch event, she set a new Commonwealth record with an 85 kg lift on her final attempt. She followed it up with a commanding 105 kg lift in the Clean & Jerk, finishing a staggering 22 kg ahead of silver medalist Ruth Asuquo Nyong of Nigeria (168 kg).

Full List of Career Medals Won

Mirabai Chanu’s golden triumph in Glasgow further cements her status as one of India’s most decorated international athletes. Across the Olympic Games, World Championships, Continental Games, and Regional Championships, Chanu has amassed an astounding tally of 15 international medals.

Below is the comprehensive breakdown of her career medal record across all major international competitions:

Event 1st (Gold) 2nd (Silver) 3rd (Bronze) Total Medals
Olympic Games 0 1 0 1
World Championships 1 2 0 3
Asian Championships 0 0 1 1
Commonwealth Games 3 1 0 4
Commonwealth Championships 4 1 0 5
South Asian Games 1 0 0 1
CAREER TOTAL 9 5 1 15

From her silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to her three World Championship podiums and four overall Commonwealth Games medals (including a silver from Glasgow 2014), Chanu continues to set benchmarks for Indian sports on the global stage. 

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Mirabai Chanu Wins Gold In 48 KG Category At Commonwealth Games 2026— Full List Of Career Medals Won
Tags: india gold commonwealth games 2026mirabai chanu career medals listmirabai chanu cwg 2026 gold medalmirabai chanu medal tallymirabai chanu weightlifting record

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Mirabai Chanu Wins Gold In 48 KG Category At Commonwealth Games 2026— Full List Of Career Medals Won

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Mirabai Chanu Wins Gold In 48 KG Category At Commonwealth Games 2026— Full List Of Career Medals Won
Mirabai Chanu Wins Gold In 48 KG Category At Commonwealth Games 2026— Full List Of Career Medals Won
Mirabai Chanu Wins Gold In 48 KG Category At Commonwealth Games 2026— Full List Of Career Medals Won
Mirabai Chanu Wins Gold In 48 KG Category At Commonwealth Games 2026— Full List Of Career Medals Won

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