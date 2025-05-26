Home
Monday, May 26, 2025
  Home»
  Sports»
  • MI’s Suryakumar Yadav Creates Record: 600 Plus Runs In Multiple IPL Seasons

MI’s Suryakumar Yadav Creates Record: 600 Plus Runs In Multiple IPL Seasons

MI's Suryakumar Yadav Creates Record: 600 Plus Runs in Multiple IPL Seasons


Mumbai Indians’ batting powerhouse, Suryakumar Yadav, etched his name in the franchise’s history books by becoming the first MI player to rack up over 600 runs in multiple IPL seasons. He achieved the feat during their clash against Punjab Kings at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday, May 26.

In 2023, Suryakumar had amassed 605 runs, and this season, he crossed that milestone once again — with flair.

A Special Knock and a T20 Record

Yadav reached the landmark in signature style, launching a smooth flick off a good-length delivery from Kyle Jamieson over deep square leg for six. Just three balls and two boundaries later, he crossed the 25-run mark for the 14th consecutive T20 innings — setting a new global record.

By the time the article went to press, the MI batter had already surpassed his previous best tally of 605 runs, marking this campaign as his most prolific yet in the IPL.

His form has been crucial for Mumbai Indians, who turned their season around after a shaky start. His consistency in the middle order has helped the five-time champions make a confident push into the top four of the league table.

With a win in this game, MI hopes to secure a top-two finish and the advantage of a second chance in the playoffs.

Hardik Pandya Reflects on Uncertain Toss Decision

Skipper Hardik Pandya revealed that the team hadn’t locked in a clear strategy ahead of the toss.

“Looks like a good track, let’s see. It is a good toss to lose; we were not sure what to do. We didn’t mind either batting or bowling. We will put some runs and defend it,” Pandya said.

He also addressed the unexpected turnaround in their playoff prospects, crediting the team’s resilience through a tough stretch of matches.

“For us to be in this situation lot of results had to go our way, five days back we were not in this position and today we are, but being honest last 8-9 games have been like knockouts for us,” he added.

Minimal Changes to MI Line-Up

Mumbai Indians stuck with a largely unchanged squad for the high-stakes encounter, opting for just a single alteration.

Ashwani Kumar is expected to play a role as an impact substitute during the second innings.

Mumbai Indians Playing XI:
Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Filed under

ipl Mumbai Indians suryakumar yadav

