Misbah-ul-Haq, a former Pakistan batsman, applied for the post of Pakistan national cricket team head coach on Monday. He confirmed the news saying competition would be tough as big names are in the race. Other than Misbah-ul-Haq, former cricketers Waqar Younis, Dean Jones are ahead in the race.

Pakistan’s one of the best batsman who entertained the cricket lovers around the world in a green color jersey, Misbah-ul-Haq, is now eyeing to play another important role for Pakistan’s cricket. Misbah has applied for the post of Pakistan cricket team head coach. For this, he had to step down from a position in PCB Cricket Committee. The former captain confirmed the news to Pakistan media on Monday saying there were some speculations from past 10 days and it is really interesting to see that his name is being coined to be the future head coach of the Pakistan cricket team, but he made up his mind today only and has applied for the head coach’s post.

He said he is fully prepared for the new role he is planning and knows that the race is not going to be easy. Misbah added that he knows there will be other highly qualified, experienced and deserving candidates for this post but he has a desire to step into Pakistan cricket teams coach.

Reports say Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not received any application from foreign coach except former Australian batsman Dean Jones. Other than Jeans, former Pakistan skipper Waqar Younis’ name is also in talks. Talking to the media, Waqar said he was planning to apply for the head coach’s post but now if Misbah’s name is being involved he will prefer the position of the bowling coach.

The position was vacant after PCB decided to not to extend the contract of South African Mickey Arthur and his support staff.

Misbah-ul-Haq Pakistan’s batting legend:

He is the man who had played a breathtaking inning in the 2007 India vs Pakistan ICC T20 Cricket World Cup finals. Misbah had scored 43 runs off 38 balls at a very crucial situation and had almost cliched the game and trophy for his side but failed by a few runs.

In that match, Team India had set a target for 158 runs in 20 overs under the captaincy of MS Dhoni for Pakistan. Men in Green fall 4 runs short of the Indian total and lost the finals of ICC T20 World Cup 2007.

Every cricket fan across both the sides of the border, who saw that match, cannot forget Misbah-ul-Haq getting out in the final over off Joginder Sharma’s ball caught by Sreesanth at the fine leg.

