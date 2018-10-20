Real Madrid was shell-shocked early in the game when Levante made it 1-0 in the 6th minute. A delightful pass by Postigo was brilliantly executed by Morales who scored past the haplessly standing Thibaut Courtois to give his side a crucial lead.

It appears like that Real Madrid will have to wait for a little longer to end their woeful run of games in La Liga. The Spanish giants were toothless yet again on Saturday when they hosted Levante at Santiago Bernabeu and comprehensively lost the game by 2-1. The latest defeat made it three defeats in four games for the Spanish capital club. On the other hand, Levante won their third league match on the trot piling more misery on the under-fire Los Blancos coach Julen Lopetegui.

Real Madrid has endured a torrid life ever since talisman Cristiano Ronaldo departed the club in the summer. The Spanish giants lie at the 5th spot in the La Liga table with just four victories in 8 matches played so far. Although eternal rivals Barcelona have also had turbulent start to their campaign but they are ahead of Real Madrid and have the opportunity to top the table when they face Sevilla later in the day.

Real Madrid was shell-shocked early in the game when Levante made it 1-0 in the 6th minute. A delightful pass by Postigo was brilliantly executed by Morales who scored past the haplessly standing Thibaut Courtois to give his side a crucial lead.

Later in the 11th minute, more misery was piled on the home side by a spirited Levante after Raphael Varane manhandled the ball in the box. Marti stepped up to take the spot-kick and duly converted it sending the visiting fans into raptures.

Amid the boiling temperature inside the stadium, Real Madrid got an opportunity to pull one back but Marco Asensio was ruled offside by VAR and the goal scored by him was nullified. The same happened with Levante later in the game when Rochina thought that he had tripled his side’s lead but it was yet again ruled out by VAR which showed that Tono was offside before he laid a pass to him.

The only consolation for Real Madrid came when Gareth Bale was called from the bench. The Welshman chipped in a beautiful cross to Karim Benzema, who created a fantastic opportunity for Marcelo to make it 2-1 for Los Blancos.

Julen Lopetegui now faces a crucial next week where his fate might be decided. Real Madrid will play Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League and Barcelona in a mega clash next weekend. If Real Madrid fails to make a fruitful next weekend, certainly Lopetegui will be at the receiving end of it all as an imminent sack looms large over him.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More