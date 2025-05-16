Home
Friday, May 16, 2025
  Mitchell Johnson Slams BCCI Over Overseas Players' IPL 2025 Return Amid Security Concerns

Mitchell Johnson Slams BCCI Over Overseas Players’ IPL 2025 Return Amid Security Concerns

With the IPL final now rescheduled from May 25 to June 3, foreign cricket boards find themselves in a tight spot.

Former Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson has openly criticized the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for prioritizing the continuation of the IPL 2025 season over the safety of overseas players.

Following a tense military standoff between India and Pakistan, the tournament was temporarily suspended. However, the BCCI has now announced that IPL 2025 will resume on Saturday, May 17.

Foreign Players Caught in the Crossfire of Scheduling and Safety

The week-long suspension prompted many international cricketers to immediately head home, with some even boarding multi-leg flights to exit India as quickly as possible.

As IPL plans to restart, uncertainty remains around the participation of foreign stars, creating logistical and ethical challenges for team management.

“If I had to make a call whether to head back to India and finish the tournament, it would be an easy decision. It’s a no from me. Lives and safety are the most important thing, not paying cheques,” Johnson wrote in his column for The West Australian.

He added, “It’s a personal decision. No one should be coerced or feel pressured into going back, even if the IPL and Pakistan Super League, which have also been halted, push hard for it.”

Pressure Builds on National Boards as Final Gets Delayed

With the IPL final now rescheduled from May 25 to June 3, foreign cricket boards find themselves in a tight spot.

Some boards, like Cricket Australia, have allowed players to decide whether to return. Pat Cummins and Travis Head are among the few Australians who have committed to continue playing.

However, for Cricket South Africa, the rescheduling poses a serious dilemma. The World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia is set to begin on June 11 at Lord’s. The close proximity of dates has raised concerns about players’ preparedness and safety.

“While Cricket Australia has empowered players to make their own decisions, the weight of those choices can be heavy. Opting not to play could lead to disappointment or even professional and financial repercussions down the track, but prioritising safety is first and foremost,” Johnson emphasized.

IPL Returns with RCB vs KKR in Bengaluru

Despite the controversy, the IPL 2025 season is back on track.

The first match after the break will see Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Kolkata Knight Riders on May 17, setting the stage for what could be a tense and closely watched finale to the tournament.

ALSO READ: Watch: Virat Kohli Hugs Ajinkya Rahane In Emotional Reunion After Quitting Test Cricket

 

