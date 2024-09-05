Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh said that it was nice to start the tour with a win. Australia etched their name in the history book by setting a world record of smashing most runs in the powerplay in their comprehensive 7-wicket win over Scotland in the first T20I.

Speaking after the match, Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh praised the Aussie bowling attack and said that they were all good in the first match of the series.

“Always nice to start the tour with a win, you talk about winning the 1st game in a three-game series. [on the bowlers] Thought they were all really good, really clear about what they were trying to do, lot of energy and the boys fielded well, that’s all we can ask. The Scottish people are extremely proud of their cricket and who they are and the Australian cricket team are proud to be playing here and are loving our time here,” Marsh said.

Recapping the match, Australia smashed 113 runs in the powerplay, which is the most by any team in T20I. Before the Baggy Greens produced a blitzkrieg that will be remembered for many years to come, South Africa held the record for the highest score in the powerplay.

In the record-breaking fest, Australia opener Travis Head and debutant Jake Fraser-McGurk came out with a mindset of inflicting destruction while chasing a modest total of 155. Free-hitting Head went berserk and started dealing with boundaries. Scotland players spent their time chasing the ball towards the boundary.

Josh Inglis provided the finishing touches with his 27* off 13 deliveries to wrap up the game with more than ten overs to spare.

Earlier in the innings, Scotland were put to bat by Australia after the toss and enjoyed a decent outing with the bat. A collective batting effort from the hosts propelled their score to 154/9.

(With inputs from ANI)