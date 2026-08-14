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Home > Sports News > Mitchell Starc Confronts Mehidy Hasan Miraz Over Pitch Running in Australia-Bangladesh Test: WATCH Viral Video

Mitchell Starc Confronts Mehidy Hasan Miraz Over Pitch Running in Australia-Bangladesh Test: WATCH Viral Video

Mitchell Starc and Mehidy Hasan Miraz were involved in a heated exchange over pitch running during the Australia vs Bangladesh first Test in Darwin.

Mitchell Starc Confronts Mehidy Hasan Miraz Over Pitch Running in Australia-Bangladesh Test: WATCH Viral Video. Photo X
Mitchell Starc Confronts Mehidy Hasan Miraz Over Pitch Running in Australia-Bangladesh Test: WATCH Viral Video. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Fri 2026-08-14 16:06 IST

Mitchell Starc and Mehidy Hasan Miraz were involved in a tense on-field exchange during the closing stages of the second day of the first Test between Australia and Bangladesh in Darwin on Friday. The incident occurred as Bangladesh continued to dominate the contest and build a substantial first-innings advantage.

The confrontation took place during the 103rd over of Bangladesh’s innings, with Starc bowling his 21st over. Mehidy pushed a delivery towards point and immediately set off for a quick single. However, while keeping an eye on the ball and the fielder, the Bangladesh all-rounder appeared not to notice Starc’s position after the fast bowler completed his follow-through.

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As Mehidy continued towards the other end, his running line took him through the protected central area of the pitch, with Starc standing close to his path. The pair came close to each other before Mehidy completed the run.



Starc was visibly unhappy with the incident and was heard telling Mehidy: “It’s my follow-through, not your follow-through. Get off the wicket.”

Umpire Kumar Dharmasena quickly stepped in to prevent the situation from escalating. Mehidy subsequently explained that he had been watching the ball and had not seen Starc in front of him. The single was allowed to stand, and no penalty was imposed on the Bangladesh batter.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, who was part of the commentary team, also suggested that Mehidy’s movement did not appear deliberate. He noted that the all-rounder was focused on the ball and only became aware of Starc’s position when he looked ahead.

Under the Laws of Cricket, batters can be warned for deliberately or avoidably damaging the protected area of the pitch. A subsequent offence after a first-and-final warning can result in the runs being disallowed and five penalty runs being awarded to the fielding side. However, it remained unclear whether Dharmasena’s intervention amounted to an official warning.

The exchange added to Australia’s frustration on a difficult day. After being dismissed for 198 in their first innings, the hosts watched Bangladesh move to 351 for six, securing a commanding 153-run lead.

Tanzid Hasan’s 101, Najmul Hossain Shanto’s 84 and Mominul Haque’s 49 put Bangladesh firmly in control. Australia struck three times with the second new ball, but Mehidy and Hasan Mahmud resisted with an unbeaten 43-run partnership.

Mehidy ended the day unbeaten on 32, while Hasan was 13 not out. Australia’s frustration deepened when Cameron Green dropped Mehidy at gully from the final delivery of the day.

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Mitchell Starc Confronts Mehidy Hasan Miraz Over Pitch Running in Australia-Bangladesh Test: WATCH Viral Video
Tags: Australia Bangladesh TestAustralia Test cricketAustralia vs Bangladeshaustralia-cricketBangladesh Test cricketbangladesh-cricketDarwin TestKumar DharmasenaMehidy Hasan controversyMehidy Hasan MirazMitchell StarcMitchell Starc controversyRicky PontingStarc Mehidy clashtanzid-hasan

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Mitchell Starc Confronts Mehidy Hasan Miraz Over Pitch Running in Australia-Bangladesh Test: WATCH Viral Video
Mitchell Starc Confronts Mehidy Hasan Miraz Over Pitch Running in Australia-Bangladesh Test: WATCH Viral Video
Mitchell Starc Confronts Mehidy Hasan Miraz Over Pitch Running in Australia-Bangladesh Test: WATCH Viral Video
Mitchell Starc Confronts Mehidy Hasan Miraz Over Pitch Running in Australia-Bangladesh Test: WATCH Viral Video

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