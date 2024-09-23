Mitchell Starc Feels This Teenager Is ‘Ready’ To Debut For Australia

Australia's mainstay pacer Mitchell Starc has rooted for teenage tearaway Mahli Beardman and believes the 19-year-old is "ready to go" if the Baggy Greens need his services in the final three ODIs against England.

Left-arm pacer Ben Dwarshuis has been ruled out of the ODI series after sustaining a pectoral strain. As a result, Beardman is now left as the fourth specialist quick in Australia’s set-up, which is currently touring the UK.

Beardman is not officially a part of Australia’s 16-player squad for the ODI series. He is currently a standby player for the touring party.

The 19-year-old pacer bowled during the inning break of the second ODI. Starc feels that Beardman is already familiar with the squad and remains assured that he is “ready” to feature in the international circuit.

“He’s actually been around the group a little bit; he’s run drinks when we’ve been over in Perth for Test matches. Obviously, he’s well known to the (WA) guys, but to some of us older guys who have been to Perth a few times, he’s been around the last couple of years,” the left-arm pacer told cricket.com.au.

“He’s full of energy; we’ve seen a little bit of him bowling, and he’s out there today again. He’s had a great under-19; there are some really talented bowlers there in his group of 19s. If he gets an opportunity, I’m sure he’s ready to go. He’s champing at a bit being another WACA young boy around this group,” he added.

Australia used Sean Abbott in the first ODI but dropped him for the second after he split 50 runs in his five-over spell.

Young all-rounder Aaron Hardie was used as the third pacer in the first two matches of the series. He showed his potential in the second ODI, impressing with figures of 2/26 at Headingley.

After cruising to a 2-0 lead, Australia will look to wrap up the series in the third ODI on Tuesday at Riverside Ground, Durham.

(With inputs from ANI)