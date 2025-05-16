Home
Mitchell Starc Loses Cool Over Unwanted Attention At Airport: Watch Video

However, Starc wasn’t in the mood for the attention and firmly told the fan to “go away,” clearly expressing his displeasure with the intrusion.

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season remains in limbo due to escalating border tensions between India and Pakistan, a new video of Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has surfaced online, adding fuel to the ongoing uncertainty.

The footage, captured at the Delhi airport’s departure area, shows Starc visibly annoyed when approached by a vlogger attempting to film him.

Unwanted Camera Moment Sparks Frustration

Starc was reportedly heading out of the country after the suspension of the league. While navigating through the terminal, a fan began recording a video the moment he spotted the fast bowler.

DC Roster Adjustments Amid Starc’s Absence

The Delhi Capitals are already dealing with the absence of Jake Fraser-McGurk, their opening batter, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season. In response, the team has brought in Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman as his replacement.

“The JSW and GMR co-owned franchise Delhi Capitals today announced the signing of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman as a replacement for Australian opener Jake Fraser-McGurk, who will be unavailable for the remainder of the TATA IPL 2025 season,” said the franchise in an official statement.

Fraser-McGurk’s departure is unlikely to impact the squad significantly. He was dropped after six underwhelming performances, where he managed only 55 runs in total.

Interestingly, Mustafizur’s inclusion may also serve as a contingency plan should Mitchell Starc be unable to return to India for the remainder of the tournament.

Bangladesh Board Holds Key to Mustafizur’s Return

On Wednesday, Mustafizur flew to Dubai to join Bangladesh’s squad for a two-match T20I series against the UAE, scheduled for May 17 and 19. He also confirmed the development through a post on his official Twitter account.

Should he feature in both matches, Mustafizur is expected to arrive in India no earlier than May 20. This timeline means he will miss Delhi Capitals’ upcoming clash with the Gujarat Titans.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals are currently in talks with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to seek Mustafizur’s early release. The negotiations are complicated by his lucrative contract, which, as per usual arrangements, also involves a financial share for the BCB.

With Starc’s situation unclear and Mustafizur’s availability in flux, the Delhi franchise finds itself navigating a tricky phase in the IPL season.

