Mitchell Starc On Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Look Forward To My Battle With Virat Kohli

Australia's mainstay Mitchell Starc is looking forward to his battle with India's stalwart Virat Kohli in the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy. Kohli and Starc have faced off against each other in 19 innings, and the Indian has been dominant against the left-arm pacer in the Test format.

The seasoned Indian batter has garnered 291 runs at an average of 59.00 against the fiery pace of Starc. On the other hand, Starc has had the opportunity to show Kohli the route to the pavilion only four times.

Ahead of the upcoming BGT, Starc acknowledged that he enjoys his battles with Kohli despite the Indian outperforming him in their head-to-head battle.

“I enjoy my battles with Virat Kohli, it’s because we’ve played a lot of cricket against one another. I always have some good battles. I’ve managed to get him out once or twice, and he’s no doubt scored a fair few runs against me, so it’s always a good contest and one we both enjoy,” Starc told Star Sports.

Kohli’s battle against Starc in Australian conditions won’t be the only captivating battle that will unfold on the field.

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell feels the head-to-head battle between star India and Australia batters Virat Kohli and Steve Smith will be exciting to watch.

“I think probably the way that the two superstar batters, Steve Smith and Virat Kohli, are probably head-to-head, seeing how their dominance, I suppose, is asserted on the series and how much of an influence that has on who takes home the Border Gavaskar Trophy. One of those two is going to make a lot of runs, if not both of them, and it is going to be pretty exciting to watch the two of the finest players of our generation go head-to-head,” Maxwell recently told Star Sports.

The Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

