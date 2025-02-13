Mitchell Starc To Skip Australia’s Squad For The 2025 Champions Trophy, Here’s Why

Mitchell Starc announced that he would be missing from the Australian squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy, citing “personal reasons.”

Mitchell Starc’s recent decision to withdraw from Australia’s squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy has led to speculation about personal reasons behind his absence. Rumors began circulating, particularly concerning the possibility of Starc’s wife, Australian women’s cricket captain Alyssa Healy, being pregnant. However, Healy has now addressed the rumors, humorously clearing the air and firmly denying any such claims.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Starc’s Withdrawal and the Rumor

On February 12, 2025, Mitchell Starc announced that he would be missing from the Australian squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy, citing “personal reasons.” This decision came amidst a flurry of injuries to several key Australian players, including Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Marsh, all of whom were already ruled out due to fitness concerns.

The timing of Starc’s absence triggered intense speculation in the media and among fans. The rumor mill began to churn, with some speculating that Healy might be pregnant, influencing Starc’s decision to take time off. The buzz around this theory gained traction, with former cricketer Brad Haddin jokingly suggesting that Healy’s pregnancy could be the reason behind Starc’s withdrawal.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

However, Healy has firmly put these rumors to rest. Appearing on the Willow Talk podcast, she addressed the speculation with humor, stating, “I’m fine. Hadds (Brad Haddin) suggested maybe I was pregnant but I can guarantee that I’m not. Yeah, we’re fine.” Healy also expressed that she had not questioned Starc about his decision before joke about the rumors.

The Real Reason Behind Starc’s Withdrawal

While Healy’s comments put the pregnancy rumors to rest, the actual reason behind Starc’s decision to withdraw remains rooted in his recent heavy workload. Starc has been an integral part of Australia’s bowling attack, playing all five Tests during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, followed by two more Tests in Sri Lanka in a span of just three months. This intense schedule has undoubtedly taken a toll on the pacer, who has decided to prioritize rest and recovery over participating in the Champions Trophy.

Healy emphasized this when she mentioned Starc’s heavy cricketing commitments over the past few months, suggesting that his decision to withdraw was solely based on the need for rest and recuperation.

Cricket Australia’s Support

Cricket Australia has backed Starc’s decision to withdraw from the Champions Trophy. George Bailey, the chair of the national selection panel, expressed full support for the pacer, stating, “We understand and respect Mitch’s decision. Mitch is deeply respected for his commitment to international cricket and the priority he places on performing for Australia.”

Bailey acknowledged Starc’s consistent dedication to the Australian team, praising his ability to perform under pressure and play through pain when required. The loss of Starc is certainly a blow for the Australian squad, given his pivotal role in the bowling attack, but Bailey pointed out that it also presents an opportunity for other players to step up and make their mark.

Impact on Australia’s Champions Trophy Campaign

Starc’s absence, combined with the injuries to Cummins, Hazlewood, and Marsh, has left Australia’s pace department significantly depleted. As a result, the team has undergone significant restructuring. To bolster the squad, Australia has brought in players like Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Spencer Johnson, and Tanveer Sangha, with Cooper Connolly traveling as a reserve player.

Steve Smith will captain the team in the absence of regular leaders, and the squad will be tasked with facing a competitive lineup in the tournament opener against England on February 22, 2025. Despite missing several of their key players, Bailey remains optimistic about the team’s chances, citing the experience of the core group and the depth that new players can bring.

Bailey further explained, “A strong core of some of our most experienced players will provide a strong foundation in our attempt to win this edition of the Champions Trophy. We have a range of options to shape the playing XI within the tournament depending on the opposition and conditions we face.”

ALSO READ: Rajat Patidar Replaces Virat Kohli As RCB’s IPL 2025 Captain